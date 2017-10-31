The cast and the story so far: how Mueller’s drama is unfolding

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday offered the first clues to where his Russia investigation is headed. He indicted Paul Manafort and Richard Gates, two senior Donald Trump aides in the 2016 presidential campaign. Charges were also levied against a junior foreign policy adviser, George Papodopoulos, who has admitted lying to FBI agents about the nature of his communications with people he believed to be close to Vladimir Putin.

The indictments offer a preview of the scope of Mr Mueller’s investigation, which extends far beyond the 2016 campaign. Here is a look at the individuals involved and what we know so far.

The cast

Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating links between Russia and officials from the Trump campaign © AP

The special counsel investigating possible links between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Mr Mueller is authorised to prosecute federal crimes arising from his investigation - even any not directly relating to the 2016 race. Former director of the FBI, Mr Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May amid concerns about the future of the Russia investigation after Mr Trump sacked FBI director James Comey.

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager to Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and money laundering © AFP

A veteran political lobbyist with 30 years’ experience acting for some of the world’s most notorious leaders, from Ferdinand Marcos, former Philippine dictator, to Zaire’s Mobutu Sese Seko. Mr Manafort served as Mr Trump’s campaign manager for five months during the 2016 campaign, before abruptly resigning over allegations he had taken $12.7m in off-the- books payments from a Ukrainian politician.

Mr Manafort was indicted on Monday on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. While the charges relate to his work before joining Mr Trump’s campaign, US media reports say he was the senior campaign official — referred to in a separate indictment — who suggested a more junior member of the Trump campaign should be put in touch with Russian government officials.

Richard Gates

Rick Gates, a business associate of Paul Manafort, outside the courthouse this week © EPA

A business associate of Mr Manafort and adviser on the presidential campaign. Mr Gates began working closely with Mr Manafort in 2006. He worked for two Manafort vehicles - Davis Manafort Partners Inc and DMP International LLC - and assisted Mr Manafort in his lobbying work for Viktor Yanukovich, then president of Ukraine. According to charges filed by Mr Mueller, Mr Gates was “instrumental” in opening offshore accounts that helped Mr Manafort “enjoy a lavish lifestyle” without paying taxes on some of the income he earned overseas.

George Papadopoulos

George Papadopolous in London. He has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts © AFP

A foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, Mr Trump described Mr Papadopoulos as an “excellent guy” when announcing his foreign policy team in March 2016. But the young aide was ridiculed by foreign policy experts at the time, who noted one of his biggest accomplishments was that he had been a member of Model UN as a university extracuricular activity. On Tuesday, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo described Mr Papadopoulos as “the coffee boy” in an interview with CNN.

But emails referenced in the special counsel’s charges against Mr Papadopoulos suggest he was communicating regularly with top campaign aides about contacts he believed had close connections to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

Mr Papadopoulos was arrested by US authorities on July 27 and is believed to have been co-operating with them in the months between then and the October 30 announcement that he had pleaded guilty to the special counsel’s charges.

Josef Mifsud - “the Professor”

© AP

A UK-based Maltese academic with an interest in Russian affairs, Mr Mifsud is on the staff at Stirling University, heading the university-affiliated London-based Academy of Diplomacy. In the charges filed against Mr Papodopoulos, Mr Mifsud is not directly named by US authorities but identified as a London-based professor who emailed with Mr Papadopoulos and promised him “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate in the form of “thousands” of emails - a reference to the thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee’s server and the personal email account of John Podesta, Mrs Clinton’s campaign chairman.

Mr Mifsud has confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that he is the unnamed professor mentioned in the charges - confirming media reports - but has stated that the claims against him are “incredible”.



The charge sheet

Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former campaign official Rick Gates appear in US Federal Court during a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington © Reuters

On Monday, Mr Manafort and Mr Gates were indicted on 12 counts of money laundering, tax evasion and unreported foreign lobbying, mostly related to their lobbying work in Ukraine for Mr Yanukovich.

On Monday, Mr Mueller announced that Mr Papadopoulos had been charged with impeding the FBI’s investigations into alleged Trump campaign links to Russian efforts to meddle in the election “through false statements and omissions”. Mr Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to those charges after being arrested at Washington’s Dulles Airport in July.

Dangers for Trump

The charges levied in the indictment against Mr Manafort and Mr Gates relate to events that took place before he became manager of the Trump campaign. Mr Manafort’s Ukraine lobbying “ended in 2014, two years before Mr Manafort served in the Trump campaign”, his lawyer, Kevin Downing said on Monday.

However, emails cited in the charges against Mr Papadopoulos suggest that senior Trump campaign officials - including Mr Manafort - knew that Mr Papadopoulos was trying to establish contact between senior Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

The charges in the indictment against Mr Manafort carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Lawyers say this could put pressure on Mr Manafort to co-operate with Mr Mueller’s probe if he wants to secure more lenient treatment.

Court documents show Mr Papadopoulos has been co-operating with the authorities for three months. The original plea on October 5 was sealed so he could act as a “proactive co-operator”, which some see as an indication he may have been wearing a wire in the meantime.



Key dates

March 14 2016 - Mr Papadopoulos meets Mr Mifsud in Italy

March 21 - Mr Trump announces he has appointed Mr Papadopoulos as one of five foreign policy advisers to his campaign, describing him as an “excellent guy”

March 24 - Mr Papadopoulos and Mr Mifsud meet in London. The professor brings a Russian woman who is introduced as a relative of Russian president Vladimir Putin

April 26 - Mr Mifsud allegedly tells Mr Papadopoulos he had just returned from Moscow and that the Russians have “dirt” on Mrs Clinton. Mr Papadopoulos approached with offer of thousands of emails. This is at least a month before the existence of hacked emails was publicly known, and several months before WikiLeaks released any of Mr Podesta’s stolen emails.

January 27 2017 - FBI agents approach Mr Papadopoulos. Mr Papadopoulos lies about his Russian contacts, according to court documents. He tells agents he had begun communicating with the professor and the Russian woman before he became a foreign policy adviser to the campaign. He has since acknowledged this was untrue.

The same day, Mr Trump invites then FBI director James Comey to dinner at the White House and asks him to pledge loyalty, according to notes taken by Mr Comey at the time.

February - Some time that month Mr Papadopoulos deletes his Facebook account, which includes his communications with the Russians. He begins using a new mobile phone number.

July 26 - FBI agents raid Mr Manafort’s Virginia home

July 27 - FBI agents arrest Mr Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport.

October 5 - Mr Papadoulos pleads guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Mr Mifsud.

October 30 - Mr Manafort and Mr Gates are indicted. Both men plead not guilty in a brief appearance in the Washington federal court, having voluntarily turned themselves in. The judge put the men on home confinement and set a $10m unsecured bond for Mr Manafort and $5m bond for Mr Gates. Mr Gates is represented at the hearing by a public defender, suggesting he was unaware of his impending arrest.

The same day. FBI releases transcript of the plea hearing of October 5 where Mr Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

November 2 - Next hearing due in Manafort case.