UK prime minister Boris Johnson put England into its third lockdown this week, as the new strain of coronavirus risked the health service being overwhelmed. How long will it last and why does everything now rely on vaccine roll out? Plus, we discuss Mr Johnson's political struggles with the latest restrictions, the chaos around schools reopening and closing again and whether the local elections in May will become a Covid referendum. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Clive Cookson, George Parker and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and editor Aimee Keane. Review clips: Downing Street, Parliament, Sky News.

