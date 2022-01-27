The Ukraine crisis: a view from Moscow
What does Vladimir Putin want and are his goals achievable?
Russia’s military build-up on its border with Ukraine has set off alarm bells and led to a flurry of transatlantic diplomacy. Gideon talks to Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, about what President Vladimir Putin is seeking to achieve, and whether he can realise these goals without launching an attack on Ukraine.
