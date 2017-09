Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Japan's banks are getting together to launch a digital currency, the J Coin to try to wean customers away from cash and at the same time keep track of consumer data. Yasuhiro Sato, president and chief executive officer of Mizuho Financial Group, told Martin Arnold, the FT's banking editor, about the initiative. Music by Kevin MacLeod

