The Online MBA 2020 ranking in full Rank in 2020 Rank in 2019 Rank in 2018 Three-year average rank Business school Country Programme name Salary today (US$) Salary increase (%) Value for money rank Career progress rank Aims achieved (%) Careers service rank Programme delivery rank Online interaction rank Female faculty (%) Female students (%) Women on board (%) International faculty (%) International students (%) International board (%) International mobility rank Corporate social responsibility rank Faculty with doctorates (%) FT research rank Course tuition and fees (local currency)** Average completion time (years) Online teaching materials (%) Rank in 2020 1 1 1 1 Warwick Business School UK Warwick Distance Learning MBA 204,799 40 2 1 80 3 8 8 43 31 33 78 75 22 3 6 100 3 £32,681 3 100 1 2 2 2 2 IE Business School Spain Global Online MBA 163,788 36 6 6 76 9 5 4 40 38 50 70 91 96 2 1 100 6 €50,000 1.5 80 2 3 3 3 3 University of Massachusetts Amherst: Isenberg US Isenberg Online MBA 168,046 46 3 4 83 7 4 6 46 36 27 25 6 2 9 3 76 7 $35,191 3 100 3 4 5 - - University of North Carolina: Kenan-Flagler US MBA@UNC 171,665 26 10 7 79 2 6 5 33 30 23 38 3 4 6 10 84 2 $12,4967 2.42 97 4 5 4 4 4 Indiana University: Kelley US Kelley Direct Online Programs 148,934 30 7 5 83 1 1 2 26 27 23 30 14 33 8 8 78 1 $74,520 3 97 5 6 6 7 6 University of Florida: Warrington US Online MBA 126,535 41 8 9 83 5 2 1 27 35 13 27 4 0 10 5 93 4 $55,340 2 100 6 7 7 5 6 Durham University Business School UK Online MBA 142,892 27 4 3 82 6 10 9 34 24 40 71 50 80 1 4 99 8 £23,000 2.57 100 7 8 8 12 9 Northeastern University: D'Amore-McKim US Online MBA 137,104 30 9 2 78 4 3 7 28 40 23 27 4 2 7 9 89 5 $82,000 2.97 100 8 9 - - - Politecnico di Milano School of Management Italy International Flex MBA 144,316 40 5 8 70 8 7 3 39 18 47 10 32 65 5 2 82 9 €32,000 2 100 9 10 10 14 11 University of Bradford School of Management UK MBA Distance Learning 128,524 34 1 10 73 10 9 10 31 33 29 50 63 38 4 7 83 10 £17,425 3 100 10

Find out how the table was compiled in our methodology and read our analysis

Footnotes

* Data in these columns are for information only and are not used in the rankings.

** Average course tuition and fees (local currency).