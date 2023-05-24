Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have hit back at criticism over high prices ahead of the next release of tickets to the public this summer, saying the charges were fair and important for balancing the event’s budget.

Disappointment over access to tickets has spiralled in France in recent weeks after two rounds of sales, during which a highly publicised release of close to 1mn tickets at €24 each ran out quickly, while seats at many flagship events including gymnastics ran into hundreds of euros.

Some French athletes also criticised the prices, in the first significant signs of blowback in public opinion almost a year out from the opening ceremony at the end of July.

Ministers and organisers have said that several million tickets had been available for less than €50 but these were sold quickly, while prices for premium seats were not out of scale with ticket prices at the 2012 London Olympics. They were needed to finance the event and subsidise cheaper places.

“For sure there’s some frustration . . . we knew from the outset we would not be able to respond to demand,” Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, told reporters on Tuesday.

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion and slalom canoeist, said public perception over prices did not reflect that only 5 per cent of tickets were more than €400.

“It does not provide an answer to the thousands of people who would have wanted more affordable tickets, but not everyone can have access to all categories in all sporting events.”

Organisers said they had already sold 5.2mn tickets out of the 8mn open to the general public, despite the criticism over prices. The remainder will be released over the summer, Estanguet said, without changes to the pricing plans.

Sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has also defended the price ranges, saying on Sunday that France had sought to avoid “a Games tax” and that the event needed to be as self-sufficient as possible.

Part of the outcry over tickets stems from organisers’ attempt to bill 2024 as “the people’s Games”, with a focus on making the event accessible to everyone. This has come back to bite, with organisers also trying to ensure they can finance an event they have pledged to fund with minimal recourse to state coffers.

“The difference with other Olympics is that they’ve stressed so much that it’s the people’s Games, and the Games just aren’t. Like Roland Garros or the Champions League, these are not events at €15 a ticket,” said David Roizen, a sports commentator and analyst.

The organisers’ budget for the 2024 Games was increased last year by 10 per cent to €4.4bn. Just over a third is expected to come from ticket sales and hospitality, slightly higher than the London Olympics. The rest is roughly split between funding from the International Olympic Committee and partnerships with sponsors — a roster of companies that organisers are still trying to add to.

Overall, the event will cost just less than €9bn, including for constructing buildings such as the Olympic Village.

After the latest round of tickets was made available in May, the backlash was swift. Popular events such as the women’s team gymnastics final were sold for €690 each, with tickets for mid-round tennis singles at about €130.

Amandine Buchard, a judoist from Martinique who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was among athletes who weighed into the debate.

“Olympic Games for all, you said. Actually, we’re going to have to take loans out so that our families and loved ones can come to watch us,” Buchard said on Twitter.

Organisers have since clarified that athletes would receive an allocation of tickets for their families.

The interior ministry, which handles security for the Games, will also make available several hundred thousand free tickets for the opening ceremony, it said on Tuesday, involving more than a hundred boats making their way down the river Seine. For the 100,000 paying guests at the ceremony, prices will vary between €80 and €2,700.

Additional reporting by Sara Germano in New York



