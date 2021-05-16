This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Business growth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

AT&T nears deal to create $150bn streaming giant with Discovery

Explain what type of integration will occur if AT&T successfully buy Discovery

Analyse the likely motivations behind this method of integration

Assess two effects on competitors such as Netflix or Disney Plus if the proposed integration goes ahead

To respond to the strategic decisions taken by AT&T, Netflix has two options to safeguard its market share: invest in new content or reduce its price. Evaluate these two options and recommend which one Netflix should choose

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy