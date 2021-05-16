Jump to comments section Print this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • Business growth 

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

AT&T nears deal to create $150bn streaming giant with Discovery

  • Explain what type of integration will occur if AT&T successfully buy Discovery

  • Analyse the likely motivations behind this method of integration

  • Assess two effects on competitors such as Netflix or Disney Plus if the proposed integration goes ahead

  • To respond to the strategic decisions taken by AT&T, Netflix has two options to safeguard its market share: invest in new content or reduce its price. Evaluate these two options and recommend which one Netflix should choose

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article