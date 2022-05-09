Xi Jinping’s renewed commitment to zero-Covid policy rattles investors in China, Africa’s top Covid vaccine plant faces an uncertain future after production halt, and plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods claims a rival, Motif, has infringed its patent on a beef-replica product.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing oan Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Defence companies face supply snags as demand for US weapons rises

Xi Jinping’s renewed commitment to zero-Covid rattles markets in China

Africa’s top Covid vaccine plant faces uncertain future after production halted

Plant-based meat groups in court battle over taste of their products

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.