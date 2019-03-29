For years, AstraZeneca trod a tight rope. As sales declined, it relied on debt and deals to fund research and payouts. Now on firm ground, it is picking up the pace. In its biggest deal for over a decade, it will pay Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9bn for a share in a promising new cancer drug.

After the news on Friday, it was investors’ turn to wobble. While shares in Daiichi vaulted 16 per cent, AstraZeneca’s fell 6 per cent. That was largely a response to a $3.5bn share placing, most of which will go to fund the deal. The rest will repay a $1bn loan that falls due in September 2019. That will help ease a stretched balance sheet. Net debt of about $13bn is about three times this year’s ebitda (a cash earnings measure), says Liberum.

Large-scale share issues are usually a sign of weakness. Most of the 20-odd rights issues or placings of this size this century on the London Stock Exchange were desperately needed to shore up balance sheets. But AstraZeneca has strengths. On a price earnings multiple of over 23 times, it is one of the most highly valued stocks in the sector. Investors who bought shares five years ago just before Pfizer’s failed bid, would have doubled their money. Returns were three times the FTSE 100 index average.

The new drug delivers cancer-zapping chemotherapy to specific targets. Boss Pascal Soriot says it is potentially “transformative” for treating some breast and gastric cancers. It might help with lung and colorectal cancers too. Peak sales could top $3bn, say analysts. AstraZeneca will seek regulatory approval later this year. The risk is hedged by limiting the upfront payment to $1.35bn.

Like any high wire act, paying large sums for a new drug is risky. Oncology is a crowded sector, where competition is intense. But AstraZeneca has earned credibility in recent years. With the latest drug adding to several other likely cancer blockbusters, expect AstraZeneca to outpace most of its peers.