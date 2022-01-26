Google has overhauled a central piece of technology it is building to replace advertising cookies, and the owner of 7-Eleven is facing investor calls to split up. Plus, the FT’s Rome correspondent, Amy Kazmin, explains why Italy is having such a hard time finding someone who can be prime minister if Mario Draghi is elected president.

Google changes course on cookies plans following advertising industry backlash

7-Eleven owner faces investor calls to split up

The Draghi dilemma: Italian presidential election risks turbulence

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

