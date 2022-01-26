The Draghi Dilemma
Google has overhauled a central piece of technology it’s been building to replace advertising cookies
Google has overhauled a central piece of technology it is building to replace advertising cookies, and the owner of 7-Eleven is facing investor calls to split up. Plus, the FT’s Rome correspondent, Amy Kazmin, explains why Italy is having such a hard time finding someone who can be prime minister if Mario Draghi is elected president.
Google changes course on cookies plans following advertising industry backlash
7-Eleven owner faces investor calls to split up
The Draghi dilemma: Italian presidential election risks turbulence
