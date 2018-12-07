Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, has triggered fears of renewed trade tensions between the US and China, just when markets had detected signs of a truce. Victor Mallet discusses the arrest and its implications with Louise Lucas, Nic Fildes and Adam Samson.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Victor Mallet, former Asia news editor, Louise Lucas, Asia technology correspondent, Nic Fildes, telecoms correspondent and Adam Samson, editor of FastFT. Producer: Fiona Symon