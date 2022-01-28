This edition features these stories from ft.com

Credit Suisse changes bonus rules in a bid to retain senior staff

US inflation gauges expected to show sustained rising pressure

UK inflation ‘similar’ for poorer and richer households, says ONS

Marcelo Claure leaves SoftBank after dispute with Masayoshi Son

UniCredit pulls out of potential bid for Russian bank over Ukraine tensions

