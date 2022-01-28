Episode 90
Headlines include Credit Suisse Group AG, US Inflation, UK inflation, SoftBank Group Corp and UniCredit SpA
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Credit Suisse changes bonus rules in a bid to retain senior staff
US inflation gauges expected to show sustained rising pressure
UK inflation ‘similar’ for poorer and richer households, says ONS
Marcelo Claure leaves SoftBank after dispute with Masayoshi Son
UniCredit pulls out of potential bid for Russian bank over Ukraine tensions
