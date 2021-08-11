Forecasts show the rapid pace of US consumer price increases is expected to cool

The rapid pace of US consumer price increases seen in recent months is set to stall in July near a 13-year high, and SoftBank will cut its investment in Chinese start-ups until the extent of Beijing’s scrutiny of the tech sector becomes clear. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, has the latest on the battle between private equity group Carlyle and tobacco company Philip Morris International for the British medical inhaler maker, Vectura.





Rapid pace of US consumer price increases expected to moderate

Carlyle steps back from Vectura bidding war with Philip Morris

SoftBank to cut China investments until tech sector calms

Elusive Olympic bounce gives hope to Suga’s leadership rivals

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

