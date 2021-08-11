Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Forecasts show the rapid pace of US consumer price increases is expected to cool

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/b20cdab3-2e47-4bbe-bbff-39c42459d105


The rapid pace of US consumer price increases seen in recent months is set to stall in July near a 13-year high, and SoftBank will cut its investment in Chinese start-ups until the extent of Beijing’s scrutiny of the tech sector becomes clear. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, has the latest on the battle between private equity group Carlyle and tobacco company Philip Morris International for the British medical inhaler maker, Vectura. 


Rapid pace of US consumer price increases expected to moderate

https://www.ft.com/content/8a2ad340-5ecf-4aa5-be35-aa7f528c8b83


Carlyle steps back from Vectura bidding war with Philip Morris

https://www.ft.com/content/9b860f52-ddf7-447b-bd74-c44b25a69da7


SoftBank to cut China investments until tech sector calms

https://www.ft.com/content/8b98db7c-24e9-4aa4-bc42-56338139962e


Elusive Olympic bounce gives hope to Suga’s leadership rivals

https://www.ft.com/content/47557c29-2225-4501-81dd-df4b41220725?


The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast