Forecasts show the rapid pace of US consumer price increases is expected to cool
The rapid pace of US consumer price increases seen in recent months is set to stall in July near a 13-year high, and SoftBank will cut its investment in Chinese start-ups until the extent of Beijing’s scrutiny of the tech sector becomes clear. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, has the latest on the battle between private equity group Carlyle and tobacco company Philip Morris International for the British medical inhaler maker, Vectura.
Rapid pace of US consumer price increases expected to moderate
Carlyle steps back from Vectura bidding war with Philip Morris
SoftBank to cut China investments until tech sector calms
Elusive Olympic bounce gives hope to Suga’s leadership rivals
