Russia has ‘little cause for optimism’ after US rejects its Nato demands

Blackstone seeks to use record war chest to capitalise on tech sell-off

UK seeks to unwind £7.6bn housing deal with Guy Hands’ Annington Homes

‘No more Mr Nice Guy’: Fed chair signals tougher stance on inflation

Rishi Sunak’s tax-raising Budget helped drive up UK inflation, say MPs

