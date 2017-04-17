Perhaps Snapchat would have been a better medium. The hottest boardroom battle of this AGM season took an abrupt and shocking turn on Monday as Klaus Kleinfeld, the embattled chief of Alcoa spin-off Arconic, quit his post. In the seventh paragraph of a press release, Arconic finally got around to mentioning why Mr Kleinfeld was leaving his Park Avenue office: he had shown “poor judgment” by sending a letter (contents so far unknown) to a senior employee at Elliott Management without the board’s knowledge.

Explicit campaigns to oust chief executives, particularly of $10bn companies, are rare. Elliott then must be ebullient to have Mr Kleinfeld’s scalp even before a shareholder vote. Arconic, for its part, is still trying to salvage its own slate of directors. Mr Kleinfeld had been pilloried as a detached Davos man — office in midtown Manhattan, jet-setting with the global elite — while shareholders were stuck holding among the worst performing shares since his arrival (unceremoniously timed just before the financial crisis).

This caricature of Mr Kleinfeld had reduced him to an anchor. With his departure, Arconic investors must now scrutinise Elliott’s strategic plan. While Elliott has focused on what it believes are corporate governance flaws at Arconic, it also has strong views on how to increase cash flow and return on capital faster than what the company forecasts. Naturally, Arconic says that Elliott’s peer benchmarking analysis is flawed and demonstrates that an activist hedge fund knows little about running a complex industrial business.

The board until Monday has unreservedly backed Mr Kleinfeld (though its composition had steadily changed in recent months). However, Arconic shares rallied 5 per cent adding $600m in market value. Shareholders will have to decide how much more upheaval they want. But in the meantime, they should at least reimburse Mr Kleinfeld for postage.

