The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting to discuss whether to release oil from strategic stocks to offset rising energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian financial markets have descended into turmoil after western sanctions over the weekend struck the country’s financial system, and gulf states are staying neutral when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

Mentioned in this podcast:

IEA to discuss releasing oil stocks on Tuesday to stabilise prices

Russia doubles interest rates as sanctions send rouble plunging

Gulf states’ neutrality on Ukraine reflects deeper Russian ties

War in Ukraine: free to read

