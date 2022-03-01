The squeeze on Russia continues
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting to discuss whether to release oil from strategic stocks to offset rising energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian financial markets have descended into turmoil after western sanctions over the weekend struck the country’s financial system, and gulf states are staying neutral when it comes to the war in Ukraine.
Mentioned in this podcast:
IEA to discuss releasing oil stocks on Tuesday to stabilise prices
Russia doubles interest rates as sanctions send rouble plunging
Gulf states’ neutrality on Ukraine reflects deeper Russian ties
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published