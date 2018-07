Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Beijing's ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial initiative has made government officials in America worried. The underlying motivation of the Trump administration’s protectionist mood and trade war with China is American anxiety about China’s rapidly growing technological prowess, says Shawn Donnan. Is investment the newest warfare tactic? And if so, how can it be stopped? Produced by Molly Mintz