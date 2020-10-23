@jackharries (1.4M followers)

‘Tackling climate change is an opportunity to build a fairer and equitable society’, says the young filmmaker and environmentalist Jack Harries, who recently co-launched the educational platform Earthrise Studio to help galvanise the next generation of activists. His feed breathes hope and optimism into the climate space, breaking down problems and anxieties by building a community and championing changemakers. Expect uplifting messages, beautiful photographs and an engaging interview with Sir David Attenborough.

Sustainability champion Dominique Drakeford © @dominiquedrakeford | Sustainability champion Dominique Drakeford. Timothy Smith.

@dominiquedrakeford (51.6K followers)

“Environmental justice and socio-political stewardship can start anywhere – even with your clothing,” says Dominique Drakeford, the New York-based co-founder of the digital platforms MelaninASS and Sustainable Brooklyn. Drakeford seeks to redefine the idea of sustainability, championing inclusivity and bringing diversity to the forefront. Her feed is vibrant, upbeat and empowering, celebrating the richness of life and nature, while calling the status quo into question with infectious energy.

Parley for the Oceans takes followers into the depths of the sea © @parley.tv

@parley.tv (242K followers)

Parley for the Oceans takes its followers into the depths of the water with striking images of the diverse sea life it is fighting to protect. While celebrating the ocean’s beauty, the account also raises awareness of its fragility, diving into topics of plastic pollution and climate change with informative snippets of new research and projects. “One whale sequesters more carbon than thousands of trees combined,” it says, offering thought-provoking insights and driving positive change through the feed’s wash of blue.

Tom Hegen documents human intervention in natural landscapes with drones, helicopters and hot-air balloons © @tomhegen.de

@tomhegen.de (49.3K followers)

At first glance, alluring pools of pink and veins of gold appear as abstract art, captivating with otherworldly symmetry. A closer look reveals ponds for salt production and coal ash from power plants, beautifully captured by aerial photographer Tom Hegen, who documents human intervention in natural landscapes, scaling the skies with drones, helicopters and hot-air balloons. His work offers a unique vantage point to examine man’s impact on the earth, challenging his followers to reflect on the traces we leave behind.

Self-taught farmer Julius Roberts © @telltalefood

@telltalefood (73.9K followers)

This feed takes followers on the journey of Julius Roberts, a cook and gardener who left his job as a chef in London to start a smallholding. Now nestled in the Devon countryside, the self-taught first-generation farmer documents his experience, sharing seasonal recipes using freshly picked vegetables from his garden. The 28-year-old is a passionate advocate of the slow-food movement, sharing the benefits of self-sufficiency and inspiring others to eat and live more sustainably. Look here for a hearty dose of joy and plenty of baby goats.

Titouan Bernicot takes dramatic pictures in Mo’Orea, a small South Pacific island © @toutiess

@toutiess (39.8k followers)

Titouan Bernicot transports followers to the crystal clear waters of Mo’orea, a small island in the South Pacific where the free-diver and photographer is making waves in ocean conservation. His dramatic pictures reveal both the wonders and problems bubbling below the water’s surface. Having witnessed the bleaching of the French Polynesia reefs, Bernicot set up the non-profit Coral Gardeners to restore the lungs of the ocean by replanting corals that are under threat. Join him on his quest with mesmerizing videos, shark encounters and some serious wanderlust.

@dameforgood promotes open conversations about periods and encourages sustainable period products © @dameforgood

@dameforgood (17.7k followers)

When DAME founders Celia Pool and Alec Mills cottoned on to the problem of single-use plastic in women’s personal care, they set about developing sustainable solutions such as organic tampons and the first reusable applicator. With a feed that is playful, cool, and refreshingly green, @dameforgood promotes open and honest conversations, hoping to break the social stigma around periods whilst encouraging less waste and chemical free alternatives that are healthier for people and the planet.

Franco-American author Bea Johnson reduced her family’s household waste to just one jar a year © @zerowastehome

@zerowastehome (267k followers)

Bea Johnson is the woman who impressively reduced her family’s household waste to just one jar a year by following her own mantra of Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot. The Franco-American author and activist helped spark a global movement with her book Zero Waste Home and continues to do so with her minimalist and stylish feed which is brimming with clever ideas. She offers helpful tips for reducing waste and living more simply, motivating her followers to take a stance against needless consumption.



