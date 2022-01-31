A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.

The empire returns: Russia, Ukraine and the long shadow of the Soviet Union

As the Kremlin attempts to reassert control over its neighbours, Ukrainian historian Serhii Plokhy uncovers the deep roots of the crisis

Global warming effect of methane from US Permian draws fresh scrutiny

Rebound of oil and gas production as prices surge comes as Biden administration cracks down on greenhouse emissions

Will young investors hang on for the ride?

Markets take a turn for the worse as inflationary pressures weigh on our personal finances

Has the appetite for plant-based meat already peaked?

Despite sales growth falling in the US and UK, an extra $3bn was invested into the sector in 2021



Artist Kehinde Wiley: ‘I wanted to interrupt the history of these paintings’ The American portraitist on race and representation, casting models on the streets of south London — and his audience with Barack Obama

Arabella Greenwood of Queen’s College London picks ONS fights to avert confidence crisis in UK inflation data. It looks as if inflation is to rise higher than it has done in a decade, with the greatest negative impact on lower income household. It will be interesting to see how banks and the government attempt to combat inflation.

Jatin Agarwal at St Joseph’s Institution International, Singapore picks Why blaming your staff publicly is always a cheap shot. This article discusses ‘the blame game’ and the consequences of not accepting your own mistakes through an economic and scientific viewpoint.

Sports NFTs: collectors, players and leagues cash in on the action

Podcast: The Ukraine crisis: a view from Moscow

What does Vladimir Putin want and are his goals achievable?