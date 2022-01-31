Schools digest: Ukraine, Plant-based meat, Climate champions call
Noticeboard
How do we improve learning? Young people aged 16-19 invited to enter the 2022 Financial Times/World Bank contest. Deadline 31 January 2022
Call for entries: school climate changemakers: we are looking for the best examples of students, as well as teachers and schools, tackling climate. Deadline 4 February 2022
Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 25 February 2022
Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022
Five things to read
The empire returns: Russia, Ukraine and the long shadow of the Soviet Union
As the Kremlin attempts to reassert control over its neighbours, Ukrainian historian Serhii Plokhy uncovers the deep roots of the crisis
Global warming effect of methane from US Permian draws fresh scrutiny
Rebound of oil and gas production as prices surge comes as Biden administration cracks down on greenhouse emissions
Will young investors hang on for the ride?
Markets take a turn for the worse as inflationary pressures weigh on our personal finances
Has the appetite for plant-based meat already peaked?
Despite sales growth falling in the US and UK, an extra $3bn was invested into the sector in 2021
Artist Kehinde Wiley: ‘I wanted to interrupt the history of these paintings’ The American portraitist on race and representation, casting models on the streets of south London — and his audience with Barack Obama
Teacher resources
Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks for changing spaces: How the UK high street was hit by the pandemic: look up your area. Read all our Geography picks here
Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Supreme Court: White House prepares to act quickly to fill Breyer’s Supreme Court seat. Read all our Politics picks here
Economics: John Greenwood picks for labour market: Get ready for the four-day working week. Read all our Economics picks here
IB DP Theory of knowledge: Michael Dunn picks for Human sciences: Graphics of the year — making sense of 2021. Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here
Student picks
Arabella Greenwood of Queen’s College London picks ONS fights to avert confidence crisis in UK inflation data. It looks as if inflation is to rise higher than it has done in a decade, with the greatest negative impact on lower income household. It will be interesting to see how banks and the government attempt to combat inflation.
Jatin Agarwal at St Joseph’s Institution International, Singapore picks Why blaming your staff publicly is always a cheap shot. This article discusses ‘the blame game’ and the consequences of not accepting your own mistakes through an economic and scientific viewpoint.
One to watch
Sports NFTs: collectors, players and leagues cash in on the action
One to hear
Podcast: The Ukraine crisis: a view from Moscow
What does Vladimir Putin want and are his goals achievable?
