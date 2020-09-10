Wall Street is stepping up efforts to strike deals in China despite US-Beijing tensions

Some of Wall Street’s most powerful financial institutions are striking deals in China even as relations sour between Beijing and the US, and the European Central Bank will address the strong euro situation...without using its most effective tool. Plus, the FT’s James Fontanella-Khan on why LVMH says it can no longer complete a $16.6bn deal with US jewelry company, Tiffany.





Wall Street brushes off political tensions to dig deeper into China

https://www.ft.com/content/01f92c8b-11dc-431c-adaf-c299e3964ff1?





ECB will struggle to rein in the euro, say investors

https://www.ft.com/content/5d935f19-9891-48bb-bfbf-482818de8b63





LVMH says it cannot complete Tiffany takeover after France intervenes https://www.ft.com/content/a3dcc777-ab12-4ee9-a147-54de1ac0f7e7





The FT’s New Economic Reality event https://nersciencemarkets.live.ft.com/home?segmentId=dc611fd0-c193-49f1-dc6a-217255a89d6c&utm_campaign=FEEAK

