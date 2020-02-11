Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his chief of staff Andriy Bogdan in a step likely to be welcomed by the country’s western backers.

Mr Bogdan had caused unease because of his previous ties to Igor Kolomoisky, the former owner of PrivatBank, a lender nationalised in 2016 after a $5.5bn hole was found in its balance sheet. Mr Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s most powerful business figures, wants to regain control of PrivatBank and Mr Zelensky’s handling of the issue has become a test of his credibility in the eyes of some western governments and the IMF.

Mr Zelensky did not explain his decision for the change and it was not immediately clear if the move amounted to a full break in ties to Mr Kolomoisky, whose strong media support helped secure his election last year. Mr Bogdan, a lawyer, has previously claimed it was his idea for Mr Zelensky to run for president.

“The change in leadership of the presidential office by no means affects the country’s political path,” Mr Zelensky’s office said. “Important reforms are ahead, and this is the focus of Volodymyr Zelensky’s team.”

In Mr Bogdan’s place, Mr Zelensky named Andriy Yermak, a trained lawyer and former film producer. In his prior role as presidential adviser Mr Yermak served as the Ukrainian leader’s diplomatic back channel for peace talks with Russia and relations with the west.

Mr Yermak’s phone messages with former members of President Donald Trump’s administration — including Gordon Sondland, the former US ambassador to the EU — were part of the US president’s recent impeachment trial.

The IMF is considering a $5.5bn assistance package for Ukraine and a condition of approval is its demand that measures be taken to recover assets that disappeared from PrivatBank and hold accountable those responsible for its financial problems. Mr Kolomoisky has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and is taking legal action to regain control over PrivatBank or receive compensation.

“Bogdan’s resignation would be welcomed by those concerned about his prior ties with tycoon Igor Kolomoisky,” Kyiv-based investment bank Dragon Capital wrote in a note. “He was probably indispensable to Zelensky in the initial stage as he was by far the most experienced government bureaucrat in the president’s team.”

Mr Bogdan was one of the few top appointees with prior government experience in a team of relative novices ushered into power by Mr Zelensky. After his landslide presidential victory last year, Mr Zelensky called a snap parliamentary contest in which his new Servant of the People party mustered an outright majority.

Mr Yermak’s clout rose after rounds of negotiations with the Kremlin aimed at ending a six-year war in breakaway eastern regions with Russian-backed separatists that erupted after Russia’s 2014 Crimea annexation. The warring sides have exchanged several prisoners and withdrew forces at a handful of frontline regions in Ukraine’s far eastern Donbas region.

Ending the war and raising living standards were among Mr Zelensky’s top election campaign promises.

Although Mr Bogdan once worked on the PrivatBank case for Mr Kolomoisky, the two men fell out after Mr Zelensky took office, according to a person close to the businessman.

Mr Kolomoisky was surprised to find Mr Bogdan less receptive to his former client’s requests and said “their relationship was no longer warm,” the person said.

A prominent reform activist in Kyiv, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Bogdan had provided support for reform efforts.

Additional reporting by Max Seddon in Moscow