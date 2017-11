Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss HSBC's 'week of two halves', a recent visit to Wall Street by Kathryn McGuinness, policy chair of the Corporation of London, and the concerns she found there about Brexit, and a special FT investigation into sexual abuse in the City of London

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS