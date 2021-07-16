Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments section Print this page

Fendi draped metallic knitted minidress, £1,390, net-a-porter.com

Y/project ruched leather tote bag, £411, farfetch.com

A by Arturo Alvarez stainless-steel Tempo Vivace ceiling light, £490, amara.com

Laura Meroni Drapé ottoman by Bartoli Design, £5,120, artemest.com

Acanthus Studio Roma steel, concrete and leather Titano lamp, £5,610, artemest.com

Balenciaga leather Drapy mules, £595, farfetch.com

Tasaki Waterfall white-gold, South Sea pearl and diamond ring, POA

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti 18ct-gold mesh scarf necklace, £25,800

Vivienne Westwood wool jacket, £835, farfetch.com

Brandon Maxwell layered crepe trousers, £723, net-a-porter.com

Jimmy Choo leather Ocean draped-detail sandals, £675, farfetch.com

Laura Meroni Drapé leather sofa, $23,280, 1stdibs.com

Completedworks gold vermeil, pearl and ceramic Crumple earrings, £295

Michael Kors Collection cashmere ribbed sweater, £525, net-a-porter.com

Paco Rabanne mesh skirt, £2,320

Venini Fazzoletto glass Opalino vase, £306, store.wallpaper.com

Giorgio Armani pre-owned asymmetric silk dress, £861, farfetch.com

Sophie Bille Brahe gold and diamond Sandro Nuit single earring, £12,075

Galleria Romanelli bronze Fortunata sculpture, £8,420, artemest.com

Gianfranco Ferre pre-owned 1990s pinstripe swimsuit, £362, farfetch.com

Junya Watanabe Man tapered-leg crop jeans, £438, farfetch.com

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article