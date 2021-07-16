Fendi draped metallic knitted minidress, £1,390, net-a-porter.com
Y/project ruched leather tote bag, £411, farfetch.com
A by Arturo Alvarez stainless-steel Tempo Vivace ceiling light, £490, amara.com
Laura Meroni Drapé ottoman by Bartoli Design, £5,120, artemest.com
Acanthus Studio Roma steel, concrete and leather Titano lamp, £5,610, artemest.com
Balenciaga leather Drapy mules, £595, farfetch.com
Tasaki Waterfall white-gold, South Sea pearl and diamond ring, POA
Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti 18ct-gold mesh scarf necklace, £25,800
Vivienne Westwood wool jacket, £835, farfetch.com
Brandon Maxwell layered crepe trousers, £723, net-a-porter.com
Jimmy Choo leather Ocean draped-detail sandals, £675, farfetch.com
Laura Meroni Drapé leather sofa, $23,280, 1stdibs.com
Completedworks gold vermeil, pearl and ceramic Crumple earrings, £295
Michael Kors Collection cashmere ribbed sweater, £525, net-a-porter.com
Paco Rabanne mesh skirt, £2,320
Venini Fazzoletto glass Opalino vase, £306, store.wallpaper.com
Giorgio Armani pre-owned asymmetric silk dress, £861, farfetch.com
Sophie Bille Brahe gold and diamond Sandro Nuit single earring, £12,075
Galleria Romanelli bronze Fortunata sculpture, £8,420, artemest.com
Gianfranco Ferre pre-owned 1990s pinstripe swimsuit, £362, farfetch.com
Junya Watanabe Man tapered-leg crop jeans, £438, farfetch.com
