Giuseppe Conte, a relatively unknown academic, is to become the next prime minister of Italy after months of negotiations that followed an inconclusive election. But the new coalition has alarmed investors nervous that it will flout eurozone fiscal rules and lead Italy on a path to economic ruin. So, how worrying is the situation? Elaine Moore puts the question to the FT’s James Politi, and Miles Johnson.