In “European Central Bank in turmoil over Draghi stimulus” (September 14), Martin Arnold reports that several members of the ECB’s governing council found it necessary to criticise publicly the decision taken by a strong majority of the council to lower interest rates further and to restart the bond-buying programme. Jens Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank and member of the governing council, is, however, mistaken when he states that “the economic situation is not really bad . . . and the danger of deflation is unrecognisable”.

Unemployment in several eurozone countries continues to be unacceptably high, especially among young people. Given the ECB’s mandate of aiming at annual price increases of below but close to 2 per cent, and also because the impact of monetary policies on economic growth and employment occurs with significant time lags, Mr Draghi and his colleagues have acted appropriately.

The ECB would not be acting responsibly if it had waited until prices and wages were indeed falling over a longer period. Undoubtedly, the ECB’s expansionary policy comes with undesirable side-effects, such as companies delaying measures to become more efficient, governments postponing structural reforms or excessive real estate price increases.

Mr Weidmann’s public criticism is particularly unwarranted as Germany has so far been unwilling to employ fiscal policy or reduce its large foreign trade surpluses to stimulate growth in Europe and beyond. Such stimuli would relieve some of the pressures on the ECB which, being the “only game in town”, felt compelled to lower interest rates into negative territory, thereby rendering them less effective.

It is odd that Mr Weidmann not only is not ready to accept the judgment of his colleagues; by voicing his criticism in Bild Zeitung, a paper not known for its expertise in economic or monetary matters, he seems to want to suggest that German savers have a right to interest income on their bank accounts. Which is, of course, not the case.

Ulrich Hewer

Adjunct Professor, School of Business, University of Maryland, US