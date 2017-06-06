News podcast

London voters speak about their voting intentions

News podcast

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

Business professionals in London talk candidly to Zosia Wasik about which policies and parties they favour ahead of this week's election

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.