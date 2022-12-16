It’s our last episode of the year, and our annual predictions episode for 2023! Lilah is joined by FT Magazine editor Matt Vella to talk through listener call-ins, from dog trends to speed dating to what White Lotus says about the end of the world. Matt and Lilah also add some hopes, dreams and guesses of their own. Then, FT editors and journalists share their predictions for what will happen in art, fashion, music, tech and more.

– Matt is on Twitter @mattvella. You also heard from fashion editor Lauren Indvik (@laureni), arts editor Jan Dalley, music critic Arwa Haider (@ArwaHaider), deputy arts editor Raphael Abraham (@RaphAbraham), and San Francisco correspondent Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_)

– Raph’s film recommendations are Aftersun (2022, out now), directed by Charlotte Wells. The Fabelmans (January 2023), directed by Stephen Spielberg and Alcarràs (January 2023), directed by Carla Simón

–Here’s Raph’s interview with Aftersun director Charlotte Wells: https://on.ft.com/3Twlweq

–A column from Jan on how rich bashing is back, onscreen, with White Lotus: https://on.ft.com/3UaFX18

–Lauren has a new excellent newsletter on the business of the $2.5tn fashion industry, called Fashion Matters. Subscribe here: https://on.ft.com/3Xa4Nk5

– A full list of FT columnists’ predictions for 2023 will be published on the FT’s website at the end of this month

