Saudi women hail lifting of female driving ban

It was a night of jubilation for many Saudi women as the kingdom announced a landmark decision on Tuesday to finally allow them to drive, the latest step in the government’s move to open up society as part of its ambitious economic reform programme.

“I was delighted. I was ecstatic. I had tears in my eyes. I was jumping of joy. I was so, so happy,” said Duha al-Husseini, from Jeddah. “I was so happy that I could not sleep. Everybody was overjoyed and up all night just talking about it.”

Activists and international rights groups have for years urged the government to lift the ban on women driving which has long damaged the kingdom’s reputation abroad. Officials have in the past said resistance from the religious establishment and conservative Saudis prevented them from allowing women to get behind the wheel.

But on Wednesday the Ulema council, Saudi Arabia’s top religious authority, came out in support of the decision. “[The King] does not hesitate to take what would be in the interest of his country and its people in all matters of their religion and life,” the council said in a statement.

It was a dramatic change from the reaction that followed the first campaign against the driving ban that took place in 1990 shortly after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Many of the women who participated in those protests were prosecuted and ostracised.

“The first campaign caused a shock and resulted in big attacks on the women themselves by society. Questions were raised about our patriotism and morality,” said Hessa Al Alsheikh, a university professor who took part in the protests and later co-authored a book about the experience.

“There was marginalisation. What happened to us was not a small thing. It was a shock that made many women later say ‘driving is not important’ for fear of retaliation,” she added.

Ending the prohibition on female drivers is an indication of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s approach as he moves forward with his plan to overhaul the Saudi economy. It appears to offer social reform with one hand while keeping a tight grip on power.

Women involved in the driving campaign had in recent weeks received calls from the government asking them to refrain from commenting on the matter or face the risk of interrogation.

Earlier this month the government detained more than a dozen people, including clerics, academics and other critical voices amid a stand-off with its neighbour Qatar, which is accused by the kingdom and its allies of supporting terrorism.

“The timing of this coming amid the showdown with Qatar and the wave of arrests is no coincidence,” said Kristin Smith Diwan, a senior scholar at the Gulf States Institute in Washington. “This transition will be difficult and the government wants to control the messaging. No alternative media narratives. No influential critical voices.”

But for Saudi women activists like Madeha al-Ajroush the other circumstances surrounding the announcement do not diminish its importance. “It is a sign of progression and moving forward regardless of what’s going on in other spheres or areas,” she said on the phone from Riyadh.

Ms Ajroush, who participated in the 1990 protests and more recent efforts after the 2011 Arab uprising, said new technology played a huge part in the success of the latest campaign.

“The two experiences are entirely different. We didn’t have much support. We didn’t have social media. Our voices were much harder to get out. With social media, it was much easier. The support and the momentum were much larger.”

Many Saudi women say the driving ban had come to represent the obstacles that have prevented them from participating in society, and say they hope its repeal will lead to other reforms including changes to male guardianship laws.

Allowing women to drive has also been identified as a way to raise their economic productivity while reducing Saudi Arabia’s dependence on overseas workers, an important part of the crown prince’s reform agenda.

Dima Ikhwan, a 29-year-old business consultant, said issues of economic empowerment for women were especially important to her but Tuesday’s decision was also about asserting a basic right.

“This night is for every person who has ever had their freedom of movement constrained,” she said. “This night is for every person who has wanted or needed to be somewhere but found the legal, or physical, or financial, or logistical, or emotional burden too high to be worth it.”