Apple and Goldman Sachs launched a new savings account with an interest rate more than 10 times the national average, a Chinese genetics company said it would press ahead with US expansion as it tries to distance itself from its former parent company, and the FT’s David Pilling explains what’s at stake in the conflict in Sudan.

