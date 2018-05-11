Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

In his Milan atelier, master embroiderer Pino Grasso is explaining how he created an intricate weave of sequins and silk for a design that recalls a Renaissance fresco but is, in fact, a piece of a Valentino gown. “We work the same way they did 200 years ago,” he tells me. “The only difference today is the style, the colours.”

Craftsmen like Grasso, who is now in his 80s, have remained out of the limelight for decades, as globalisation has put the emphasis firmly on brand names and industrialised manufacturing. But an exhibition opening in Venice in September, at the Fondazione Giorgio Cini on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, seeks to turn the spotlight back on European craftsmanship and its tradition of master craftsmen.

Pino Grasso in his workshop © Michelangelo Foundation for Creativity and Craftsmanship

Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future celebrates the Renaissance ideal of “man as maker”. The exhibition, which coincides with the Venice Biennale of Architecture, will bring together a vast range of materials and objects from jewellery to bicycles, and will showcase rare artisanal techniques as well as better-known examples of European workmanship. It will fill the Fondazione Giorgio Cini’s galleries, libraries, cloisters and even its swimming pool with artworks and artisans, who will be working in full view.

The exhibition is the brainchild of Johann Rupert, the South African billionaire behind the Swiss luxury goods group Richemont. It is organised by the Michelangelo Foundation, a not-for-profit that Rupert launched 18 months ago (with the former Cartier executive Franco Cologni), with the aim of promoting creativity and craftsmanship in Europe and beyond.

Rupert champions traditional skills over recent technological developments, in fields such as robotics and artificial intelligence. The exhibition provides an overview of European fine craftsmanship and, as Rupert has previously stated, it will emphasise “what human beings can do better than machines”.

Celestial Globe by Bellerby & Co © Bellerby & Co Globemakers

“It is about making sure Europe remains a workshop for the world,” he said at the foundation’s launch event at Villa Mozart in Milan, a 1930s ivy-covered Italian deco villa whose marble and marquetry floors are a testament to local craftsmanship.

“We have seen the rise of hate, and this is just before we are going to be hit by artificial intelligence and robots. A whole stratum of employment is going to be wiped out,” he continued.

He believes European manufacturing needs to define its special qualities, as distinct from its technology-driven competitors China and the US. “So what has Europe got that is unique? Europe has got culture, taste, style, authenticity and generations of small businesses,” said the 67-year-old.

Leather tapestry painting © Gsus Fernández

Rupert, whose father made a fortune setting up Rembrandt Tobacco Corp and selling it off, earned the sobriquet “Rupert the Bear” for his pessimistic views on the global economy. However he believes the robotics revolution has a silver lining for traditional manufacturing. “There will be a premium on the human eye and hand. And Europe has got that,” he says. With this in mind, the Michelangelo Foundation has secured partnerships with many arts and crafts museums, associations and foundations across the continent since it was set up.

The Homo Faber team includes some notable European designers: Michele

de Lucchi, Stefano Boeri, India Mahdavi, Judith Clark, Jean Blanchaert and Stefano Micelli. And it has backing from the Bettencourt Schueller foundation, Milan’s Triennale Design Museum and the Cologni Foundation for the Metiers d’Art.

Globemaking at Bellerby & Co © Jade Fenster

De Lucchi, who has designed for Artemide, Unifor, Hermès and Alessi, will curate a series of works pairing designers with artists in one of the Fondazione Giorgio Cini’s Palladio-designed halls. Tehran-born Mahdavi will create three interiors, each showcasing different techniques and materials.

And in the 1960s-designed swimming pool, Clark, who is a professor at the London College of Fashion, is curating an exhibition titled Fashion’s Salute to Craftsmanship.

The show comes at a moment when what has been dubbed the “maker tradition” is already a cultural force among urban hipsters from Los Angeles to London, and is being explored in books and shows. Masters of Craft: Old Jobs in the New Urban Economy, a study published in 2017 by academic Richard E Ocejo, looked at how educated, culturally aware young people are turning what was once considered lowly manual work into tastemaking occupations.

Lamps by Serena Confalonieri and Francesca Merciari © Laila Pozzo

This idea was also explored at the 2015 Venice Biennale of Art in a show curated by the Italian designer and architect Aldo Cibic at the Venice pavilion. Cibic was a founding member of the Memphis group, the Italian design collective set up in Milan in 1982. For his Venice Biennale exhibition, Cibic looked at how craftsmanship in Italy’s north-eastern Veneto region was cross-fertilising with technology. He profiled an LA-based eyewear maker whose owners trekked to a tiny village in the Dolomites to get their products made.

Traditional craftsmanship faces multiple pressures. Like the wider luxury goods industry, it cannot afford to ignore millennial buyers or fail to engage them on social media.

Some craft-based businesses also struggle to recruit enough younger people with the necessary intricate manual skills to replace an ageing workforce. Exhibitions such as Homo Faber celebrate the traditions of the past while acknowledging the challenges of the future.

September 14-30, michelangelofoundation.org/homofaber

