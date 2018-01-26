Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Star jump Tottenham’s Harry Kane scores against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium

© Peter Nichols/Reuters

Time for action Demonstrators shout at a Time’s Up protest supporting women’s rights in London

© Reuters

Papal welcome Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives to lead the Marian celebration of the Virgin de la Puerta in Trujillo, Peru

© Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Slippery slope Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, waves as she uses an electric cart to move between venues ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

© Noel Celis/AFP/Getty

Filipino feast Residents carry religious icons of the baby Jesus during the annual Sto Nino feast in Manila

© Anatoly Maltsev/EPA

War games A historical military club re-enacts the 75th anniversary of the battle to break through the Nazi siege of Leningrad in the second world war, near Sinyavino, St Petersburg, Russia

© Enrique Calvo/Reuters

Dancing devils Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during Correfocs (fire runs), a traditional celebration in eastern Spain

© AFP/Getty Images

Inactive activist A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, lies in front of police during a demonstration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

© AFP/Getty Images

Venezuela clash A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police in Caracas

© AFP/Getty Images

Stopgap bill Members of the House of Representatives leave after a vote on Capitol Hill to end a government shutdown in Washington DC

© AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Topspin Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

© AP Photo/Francois Mori

Fashion victim A model is made up before the presentation of French fashion designer Alexis Mabille’s spring-summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Davos defence Armed police stand guard at a hotel near the congress centre for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

© Tolga Akmen/Financial Times

Presidents Club Guests mingle with a hostess outside an event in London for the Presidents Club charity. An FT investigation revealed hostesses at the event were groped, sexually harassed and propositioned during the men-only event

© AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaer

Spanish exile Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont addresses the media after meeting the President of the Parliament of Catalonia, Roger Torrent, in Brussels

© China Daily via Reuters

Simian rivalry Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China

© AFP/Getty Images

Mufti meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mikhail Babich, the presidential representative to the Volga federal district (left) talk to Talgat Tadzhuddin, chief mufti of Russia, and Rustem Khamitov, head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, right, during a meeting in Kaza

© AFP/Getty Images

Potus at Davos Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Hushed tone Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former Brazilian president, right, whispers to Dilma Rousseff, another former Brazilian president, during a rally in São Paulo, to launch Lula’s presidential candidacy for the upcoming October elections

Republic day An Indian soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India