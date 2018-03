Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Geely's acquisition of close to 10 per cent of one of Germany's best-known firms has provoked a fierce backlash. Berlin bureau chief Guy Chazan and former Beijing bureau chief James Kynge join Big Read's editor Geoff Dyer to discuss the growing anxiety over China's economic influence in Europe. Produced by Joshua Oliver.