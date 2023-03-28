The FT is pleased to announce this fourth annual ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas, covering a period when the region’s economies were powering out of the pandemic.

Our list is based on disclosed revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, when the dislocation of the pandemic was ending but the effects of rising interest rates were yet to be seen. As a result, the median revenue of ranked companies rose sharply, to $22.5mn — almost double last year’s figure of $12.2mn.

Heading the list, this year, is CDL 1000, a Chicago-based provider of software to logistics companies. Software and IT is the sector most represented on the list, home to 27 per cent of the fastest-growing companies, followed by pharma, cosmetics, healthcare and life sciences companies which account for a combined 15 per cent (continues below table).

FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 Rank Ranked in

2022? Brand Name Absolute Growth Rate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Revenue 2021 ($) Revenue 2018 ($) Number of employees (2021) Number of employees (2018) Category Founding Year Listed on Stock Exchange? Country 1 No CDL 1000 55338% 721% 64,318,461 116,018 63 5 Logistics & Transportation 2018 No US 2 Yes Axonics 25401% 534% 180,290,000 707,000 517 87 Health Care & Life Sciences 2013 Yes US 3 No VAST Data 14985% 432% 33,036,371 219,000 321 59 IT & Software 2016 No US 4 No Athletic Brewing Company 14780% 430% 37,200,000 250,000 185 7 Food & Beverages 2017 No US 5 Yes Moderna 13575% 415% 18,471,000,000 135,068,000 2700 760 Health Care & Life Sciences 2010 Yes US 6 No Selecta Biosciences 9322% 355% 85,077,000 903,000 58 39 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 7 No ClickUp 8393% 340% 45,758,797 538,795 470 9 IT & Software 2017 No US 8 No Kitrum 6799% 310% 9,514,786 137,914 280 36 IT & Software 2018 No US 9 No Dynavax Technologies 5260% 277% 439,442,000 8,198,000 311 249 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1996 Yes US 10 No Outset Medical 5012% 271% 102,602,000 2,007,000 444 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2003 Yes US 11 No Super 4617% 261% 153,060,849 3,245,191 117 29 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2016 No Canada 12 Yes Fulgent Genetics 4549% 260% 992,584,000 21,351,000 645 123 Health Care & Life Sciences 2016 Yes US 13 No Arcus Biosciences 4484% 258% 382,882,000 8,353,000 366 108 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2015 Yes US 14 No Piece of Cake Moving & Storage 4175% 250% 39,354,786 920,664 150 5 Logistics & Transportation 2017 No US 15 Yes Brander Group 4024% 245% 76,116,218 1,845,875 9 3 Media & Telecomunications 2016 No US 16 No Inari Medical 3956% 244% 276,984,000 6,829,000 800 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2011 Yes US 17 No Digibee 3319% 225% 5,354,891 156,625 169 13 IT & Software 2017 No US 18 No Alpine Immune Sciences 3225% 222% 23,443,000 705,000 85 48 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 19 No Ignite International 3117% 218% 62,989,043 1,888,848 NA NA Ecommerce 2017 Yes Canada 20 No Avita Medical 3047% 216% 29,232,000 929,000 108 55 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2000 Yes US 21 No Adtelligent 2998% 214% 20,487,064 661,216 97 55 Advertising & Marketing 2017 No US 22 No Desert Hawk Gold 2897% 211% 7,441,915 248,344 21 34 Metals & Mining 1957 No US 23 No Exyn Technologies 2886% 210% 4,306,790 144,250 67 12 IT & Software 2014 No US 24 No ROI Construction 2865% 210% 4,605,547 155,331 3 1 Construction & Engineering 2018 No US 25 No Neptune Flood 2556% 198% 37,898,741 1,427,021 37 9 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2018 No US 26 Yes Coinme 2349% 190% 31,952,273 1,304,824 86 28 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2014 No US 27 Yes Lovebug Probiotics 2134% 182% 5,408,890 242,076 5 5 Ecommerce 2014 No US 28 Yes Ocular Therapeutix 2087% 180% 43,522,000 1,990,000 228 167 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2006 Yes US 29 No Trust Science 2041% 178% 2,650,000 123,795 40 20 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2010 No Canada 30 Yes Zelto 1982% 175% 36,435,065 1,750,366 88 38 IT & Software 2014 No US 31 No High Tide 1970% 175% 144,549,725 6,759,818 935 160 Retail 2009 Yes Canada 32 No Lovevery 1954% 174% 140,184,000 6,825,192 145 16 Retail 2017 No US 33 No Tegus 1870% 170% 26,996,545 1,370,201 250 10 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2017 No US 34 No ShockWave Medical 1834% 168% 237,146,000 12,263,000 657 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2009 Yes US 35 No Cresco Labs 1800% 167% 821,682,000 43,252,000 1341 NA Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2013 Yes US 36 No OJO 1797% 167% 58,800,000 3,100,000 696 225 Real Estate 2015 No US 37 Yes Arcus Lending 1711% 163% 17,387,961 960,354 95 5 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2008 No US 38 No Field Safe Solutions 1690% 162% 2,849,135 153,504 40 4 IT & Software 2014 No Canada 39 No DoorDash 1580% 156% 4,888,000,000 291,000,000 8600 NA IT & Software 2013 Yes US 40 No LinkSquares 1550% 155% 11,281,882 683,735 189 20 IT & Software 2015 No US 41 No Consumer Genius 1504% 152% 8,693,805 522,727 19 10 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2015 No Canada 42 Yes The Dingman Group 1499% 152% 5,193,109 324,721 4 1 Logistics & Transportation 2007 No US 43 No FingerMotion 1456% 150% 22,927,415 1,473,037 68 28 IT & Software 2014 Yes US 44 Yes Ahava Digital Group 1454% 150% 1,563,723,461 100,646,672 563 320 IT & Software 2011 No Canada 45 No Fundrise 1373% 145% 36,021,901 2,444,726 246 51 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2012 No US 46 No GrowGeneration 1357% 144% 422,489,000 29,000,730 687 90 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 2014 Yes US 47 No Archer Review 1341% 143% 2,482,868 172,325 14 3 Education & Social Services 2009 No US 48 No Whole Sol Blend Bar 1301% 141% 2,908,409 207,551 72 14 Food & Beverages 2017 No US 49 No PNOĒ 1282% 140% 2,517,023 182,089 70 15 Health Care & Life Sciences 2016 No US 50 No Let’s Talk Interactive 1256% 138% 1,909,131 140,808 12 2 IT & Software 2001 No US 51 Yes Surgically Clean Air 1252% 138% 48,435,942 3,478,708 42 41 Manufacturing 2010 No Canada 52 No Freedom Facility Maintenance 1246% 138% 2,749,106 204,216 22 3 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2018 No US 53 No GetSwift Technologies 1243% 138% 19,833,450 1,477,000 65 31 IT & Software 2015 Yes US 54 No Splitit 1230% 137% 10,507,000 789,920 112 50 IT & Software 2008 Yes US 55 No Organto Foods 1170% 133% 15,606,602 1,185,173 35 10 Food & Beverages 2015 Yes Canada 56 No pSivida 1148% 132% 36,939,000 2,961,000 123 44 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1987 Yes US 57 Yes Zoom 1140% 131% 4,099,864,000 330,517,000 6787 1534 IT & Software 2011 Yes US 58 No 6sense 1132% 131% 104,882,944 8,516,460 864 81 IT & Software 2013 No US 59 No Brooklyn FI 1112% 130% 2,142,466 176,709 21 2 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2018 No US 60 No Access Bio 1107% 129% 441,369,161 36,571,123 78 61 Health Care & Life Sciences 2002 Yes US 61 No EVO Transportation 1088% 128% 304,047,000 25,603,909 1744 290 Logistics & Transportation 2010 Yes US 62 No New Fortress Energy 1078% 128% 1,322,810,000 112,301,000 671 140 Energy & Utilities 1998 Yes US 63 No Columbia Care 1070% 127% 460,080,000 39,328,000 2586 418 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2012 Yes US 64 No Blueground 1067% 127% 97,767,452 8,381,256 573 255 Real Estate 2013 No US 65 No Medicine Man Technologies 1048% 126% 108,420,239 9,442,555 389 25 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2014 Yes US 66 No Jobsity 1033% 125% 27,200,000 2,400,000 334 83 IT & Software 2008 No US 67 No Fortuna BMC 1029% 124% 22,657,532 2,006,479 600 35 Management Consulting 2014 No US 68 No Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1027% 124% 844,287,000 74,908,000 1665 1065 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2002 Yes US 69 No Biz2Credit 1022% 124% 384,891,468 34,298,691 457 155 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2007 No US 70 No LifeMD 1016% 123% 92,875,806 8,324,129 232 16 IT & Software 1994 Yes US 71 No Samsara 1012% 123% 428,345,000 38,504,000 1616 726 IT & Software 2015 Yes US 72 No Cymbiotika 1012% 123% 13,585,830 1,221,536 16 2 Ecommerce 2017 No US 73 Yes FlashGrid 1007% 123% 5,556,774 501,995 18 7 IT & Software 2015 No US 74 No Aventura Marketing 995% 122% 2,052,724 180,776 48 25 Advertising & Marketing 2015 No Canada 75 No Noise 965% 120% 1,787,846 167,850 9 1 Advertising & Marketing 2018 No US 76 No OptiNose 957% 119% 74,652,000 7,065,000 189 102 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2010 Yes US 77 No Jon Thomas Consulting 952% 119% 1,731,000 164,600 21 3 Management Consulting 2012 No US 78 Yes Winning by Design 943% 118% 22,289,237 2,136,824 108 22 Management Consulting 2012 No US 79 Yes Chasen Companies 940% 118% 49,854,628 4,793,224 26 9 Real Estate 2017 No US 80 No Great Elm Capital Group 925% 117% 60,853,000 5,935,000 369 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 1994 Yes US 81 No MariMed 925% 117% 121,464,158 11,851,915 326 28 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2011 Yes US 82 No ThinkTek 911% 116% 2,569,271 254,090 15 3 Management Consulting 2015 No US 83 No Gridiron IT 895% 115% 25,027,824 2,515,596 200 34 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2017 No US 84 No Boxzooka 889% 115% 31,270,463 3,161,379 103 15 Ecommerce 2017 No US 85 Yes Impact Analytics 844% 111% 9,600,676 1,017,200 237 131 IT & Software 2015 No US 86 No Peloton Interactive 825% 110% 4,021,800,000 435,000,000 6743 NA Leisure & Entertainment 2012 Yes US 87 No Trulieve Cannabis 813% 109% 938,385,000 102,817,000 9000 NA Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1940 Yes US 88 No Lyle Contracting Solutions 811% 109% 8,865,091 972,925 14 8 Construction & Engineering 2017 No US 89 No The Lactation Network 802% 108% 35,004,936 3,881,584 35 9 Health Care & Life Sciences 2017 No US 90 No Iconic Brands 776% 106% 4,960,016 566,136 41 1 Food & Beverages 2005 Yes US 91 No NorthPoint Logistics 771% 106% 74,349,841 8,537,098 42 20 Logistics & Transportation 2016 No US 92 No Farmer Law 769% 106% 5,099,912 586,695 25 2 Legal & Accounting Services 2016 No US 93 No AgileSherpas 764% 105% 2,815,245 325,715 8 2 Advertising & Marketing 2017 No US 94 Yes Ironside Human Resources 764% 105% 6,353,984 735,508 24 9 Employment Services 2011 No US 95 No Martal 761% 105% 2,446,425 275,063 60 6 Advertising & Marketing 2009 No Canada 96 Yes Simplify Healthcare 750% 104% 33,827,810 3,980,208 149 18 IT & Software 2008 No US 97 Yes Wellbots 738% 103% 18,540,128 2,211,832 30 10 Ecommerce 2013 No US 98 Yes MagicLinks 725% 102% 21,756,354 2,637,948 55 8 IT & Software 2015 No US 99 No Encor Solar 705% 100% 52,996,851 6,582,528 97 11 Energy & Utilities 2016 No US 100 No Triage Staffing 703% 100% 664,528,003 82,792,480 4535 665 Employment Services 2006 No US 101 No Acutus Medical 697% 100% 17,263,000 2,166,000 338 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2011 Yes US 102 No American Lending Center 686% 99% 67,009,000 8,528,583 25 20 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2012 No US 103 No Blink Charging 680% 98% 20,940,000 2,686,237 198 39 Logistics & Transportation 2009 Yes US 104 No 19th & Park 676% 98% 8,031,974 1,035,353 25 6 Advertising & Marketing 2016 No US 105 No Glass House Brands 674% 98% 69,446,852 8,967,286 NA NA Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 2015 Yes US 106 Yes Cience 668% 97% 29,106,139 3,789,528 1104 295 IT & Software 2015 No US 107 Yes StayMarquis 666% 97% 16,794,484 2,193,785 30 1 Hospitality & Travel 2015 No US 108 No OneSignal 650% 96% 19,454,819 2,594,121 101 20 IT & Software 2011 No US 109 No Hexaview Technologies 638% 95% 3,552,453 481,608 260 75 IT & Software 2014 No US 110 Yes Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group) 635% 94% 34,188,508 4,652,726 152 54 Management Consulting 2008 No US 111 No LiveTiles 626% 94% 46,722,188 6,437,264 130 NA IT & Software 1994 Yes US 112 No MarginEdge 623% 93% 5,809,000 804,000 127 26 IT & Software 2015 No US 113 Yes Digital Turbine 622% 93% 747,596,000 103,569,000 844 161 IT & Software 1998 Yes US 114 No Xoma 620% 93% 38,160,000 5,299,000 12 11 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1981 Yes US 115 No Rollick 620% 93% 10,259,784 1,424,783 108 80 IT & Software 2017 No US 116 Yes Greenerways Organic 601% 91% 60,333,365 8,609,874 123 1414 Manufacturing 2011 No US 117 No Tellurian 593% 91% 71,275,000 10,286,000 107 172 Energy & Utilities 2016 Yes US 118 No Karyopharm Therapeutics 592% 91% 209,819,000 30,336,000 442 332 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2008 Yes US 119 No Obie 586% 90% 1,916,695 279,449 38 3 Real Estate 2017 No US 120 Yes Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 582% 90% 351,400,000 51,495,000 1119 610 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2010 Yes US 121 No Simply 581% 90% 79,111,000 11,615,000 352 178 Retail 1994 Yes US 122 No Atlantic Petroleum 576% 89% 6,459,267 955,436 9 5 Energy & Utilities 2011 No US 123 No Florence Healthcare 567% 88% 11,749,396 1,762,416 126 30 IT & Software 2014 No US 124 No Investigroup 563% 88% 20,101,200 3,033,565 110 25 Management Consulting 2006 No US 125 No Tenna 555% 87% 3,418,079 522,211 130 64 IT & Software 2015 No US 126 No Sight Sciences 550% 87% 48,956,000 7,530,000 212 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2010 Yes US 127 No Tiger Analytics 524% 84% 71,600,650 11,480,483 1675 236 Management Consulting 2011 No US 128 No Digerati Technologies 520% 84% 12,416,000 2,001,000 46 NA Media & Telecomunications 1993 Yes US 129 No SnapIT Solutions 514% 83% 6,233,399 1,015,852 47 3 IT & Software 2015 No US 130 No Franklin Wireless 512% 83% 184,115,345 30,065,833 74 67 Media & Telecomunications 1981 Yes US 131 Yes EGA Associates 506% 82% 12,323,041 2,032,898 69 30 Employment Services 2017 No US 132 No Willow Industries 495% 81% 3,323,977 559,112 17 13 Manufacturing 2015 No US 133 Yes Iiimpact 494% 81% 4,257,804 717,072 1 1 IT & Software 2014 No US 134 Yes Guerrilla RF 493% 81% 10,479,899 1,768,346 57 25 Electrical Manufacturing 2013 No US 135 No Andrea Iyamah 486% 80% 3,029,869 516,635 17 6 Apparel & Fashion 2012 No Canada 136 Yes CrowdStrike 481% 80% 1,451,594,000 249,824,000 4965 1455 IT & Software 2011 Yes US 137 No Organicell Regenerative 480% 80% 5,597,487 964,530 22 5 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2011 Yes US 138 No Lightspeed Voice 473% 79% 3,701,935 645,684 61 32 IT & Software 2009 No US 139 Yes Mixt Solutions 471% 79% 20,925,432 3,665,689 15 5 Ecommerce 2014 No US 140 No Retractable Technologies 466% 78% 188,382,454 33,274,702 233 125 Health Care & Life Sciences 1994 Yes US 141 No Planet 13 Holdings 465% 78% 119,493,435 21,166,755 575 NA Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2002 Yes US 142 No electroCore 449% 76% 5,451,192 992,953 52 91 Health Care & Life Sciences 2005 Yes US 143 No Akoustis Technologies 448% 76% 6,618,000 1,207,865 156 69 Media & Telecomunications 2013 Yes US 144 Yes Allurion 444% 76% 38,241,953 7,023,607 77 44 Health Care & Life Sciences 2009 No US 145 No cellpay 443% 76% 87,618,802 16,138,569 14 5 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2016 No US 146 No Aravive 443% 76% 7,442,000 1,371,000 23 14 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2008 Yes US 147 Yes Capicua 441% 76% 2,790,442 515,343 75 25 IT & Software 2010 No Uruguay 148 Yes TherapeuticsMD 440% 75% 86,951,000 16,099,460 416 241 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1907 Yes US 149 Yes goodfood 438% 75% 302,699,203 54,492,972 3200 NA Food & Beverages 2014 Yes Canada 150 No Amyris 437% 75% 341,817,000 63,604,000 980 503 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2003 Yes US 151 Yes Block 437% 75% 17,661,203,000 3,289,177,000 8521 3349 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2009 Yes US 152 No Wavo.me 431% 74% 33,847,641 6,157,222 130 25 Advertising & Marketing 2011 No Canada 153 Yes Twist Bioscience 420% 73% 132,333,000 25,427,000 652 64 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2013 Yes US 154 Yes Datadog 419% 73% 1,028,784,000 198,077,000 3200 200 IT & Software 2010 Yes US 155 Yes Portage Point Partners 415% 73% 32,007,330 6,215,166 28 5 Management Consulting 2016 No US 156 No Talent.com 404% 71% 99,851,245 19,102,104 358 112 IT & Software 2011 No Canada 157 Yes Text Request 398% 71% 4,546,056 913,147 22 4 IT & Software 2014 No US 158 Yes MercadoLibre 391% 70% 7,069,409,000 1,439,653,000 29957 7239 Ecommerce 1999 Yes Uruguay 159 Yes PaymentCloud 388% 70% 22,305,587 4,570,428 81 27 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2016 No US 160 No Partay Shenanigans 388% 70% 1,735,415 355,888 1 1 Ecommerce 2015 No US 161 No Grown Rogue International 385% 69% 9,378,673 1,932,128 40 NA Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2009 Yes US 162 No Intellinetics 381% 69% 11,460,265 2,381,427 11 17 IT & Software 1996 Yes US 163 No ADMA Biologics 377% 68% 80,942,625 16,985,290 527 318 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2004 Yes US 164 No WiSA Technologies 376% 68% 6,541,000 1,373,989 46 45 Electrical Manufacturing 2010 Yes US 165 No ReadySpaces 375% 68% 30,053,000 6,325,000 33 15 Real Estate 2018 No US 166 Yes Progyny 375% 68% 500,621,000 105,400,000 313 116 Health Care & Life Sciences 2008 Yes US 167 No LaneAxis 372% 68% 1,974,762 418,428 6 10 IT & Software 2015 No US 168 Yes C&B Papeles de Colombia 372% 68% 4,596,602 1,233,448 115 18 Manufacturing 2005 No Colombia 169 Yes Climb Credit 372% 68% 13,780,305 2,921,675 44 3121 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2014 No US 170 No Akator 370% 68% 4,284,461 911,158 18 12 Construction & Engineering 2011 No US 171 No Olo 370% 67% 149,368,000 31,799,000 639 NA IT & Software 2005 Yes US 172 Yes Inspire Medical Systems 361% 66% 233,394,000 50,593,000 485 165 Health Care & Life Sciences 2007 Yes US 173 No ToughBuilt Industries 358% 66% 70,026,324 15,289,400 185 15 Retail 2012 Yes US 174 Yes Novarc Technologies 351% 65% 7,958,699 1,702,859 43 17 Mechanical & Plant Engineering 2013 No Canada 175 No Oak Street Health 351% 65% 1,432,600,000 317,938,000 4800 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2012 Yes US 176 No Vivos Therapeutics 345% 65% 16,885,000 3,792,261 158 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2016 Yes US 177 No Laird Superfood 344% 64% 36,810,953 8,291,082 145 115 Food & Beverages 2015 Yes US 178 No T Stamp 341% 64% 3,677,896 834,660 13 8 IT & Software 2016 Yes US 179 No Enphase Energy 337% 64% 1,382,049,000 316,159,000 2260 427 Electrical Manufacturing 2006 Yes US 180 No AudioEye 333% 63% 24,503,000 5,660,427 111 NA IT & Software 2005 Yes US 181 Yes Shopify 330% 63% 4,611,856,000 1,073,229,000 10000 4000 Ecommerce 2006 Yes Canada 182 Yes DemandScience 328% 62% 139,615,753 32,596,744 1127 1090 IT & Software 2007 No US 183 Yes o9 Solutions 327% 62% 143,039,000 33,470,610 1660 207 IT & Software 2009 No US 184 No Elite Pharmaceuticals 326% 62% 32,262,117 7,568,508 43 35 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1997 Yes US 185 Yes MetaPhase Consulting 318% 61% 28,918,604 6,924,431 143 30 Management Consulting 2013 No US 186 No The Andersons 314% 61% 12,612,050 3,045,382 2371 1802 Food & Beverages 1947 Yes US 187 No Castle Biosciences 313% 60% 94,085,000 22,786,000 345 96 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 188 No Guardant Health 312% 60% 373,653,000 90,639,000 1373 454 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2011 Yes US 189 No MonetizeMore 312% 60% 10,907,496 2,648,501 220 100 IT & Software 2010 No Canada 190 Yes Zynex Medical 308% 60% 130,301,000 31,917,000 774 182 Health Care & Life Sciences 1996 Yes US 191 Yes App Samurai 300% 59% 12,292,741 3,074,012 88 54 Advertising & Marketing 2016 No US 192 Yes Hennessey Digital 297% 58% 10,324,919 2,599,602 55 36 Advertising & Marketing 2015 No US 193 No PBG Consulting 297% 58% 18,542,122 4,670,818 85 28 Management Consulting 2010 No US 194 No DeeBee’s Organics 293% 58% 11,836,888 2,905,779 19 16 Food & Beverages 2012 No Canada 195 Yes Vive Crop Protection 293% 58% 9,530,253 2,350,204 45 19 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 2006 No Canada 196 Yes Exact Sciences 289% 57% 1,767,087,000 454,462,000 6500 1997 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1995 Yes US 197 Yes My Backyard Sports 288% 57% 2,460,000 634,000 12 5 Construction & Engineering 2017 No US 198 No Ardelyx 287% 57% 10,097,000 2,607,000 86 86 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 199 Yes Peers Consulting & Technology 286% 57% 10,558,911 4,160,248 184 46 Management Consulting 2012 No Brazil 200 Yes Etsy 286% 57% 2,329,114,000 603,693,000 2402 874 Ecommerce 2005 Yes US 201 Yes Docebo 285% 57% 104,242,000 27,074,586 726 300 IT & Software 2005 Yes Canada 202 No InnoCaption 284% 57% 12,704,353 3,304,918 20 7 IT & Software 2007 No US 203 No Xero Shoes 283% 56% 33,611,460 8,785,047 55 30 Apparel & Fashion 2009 No US 204 Yes Tandem Diabetes Care 282% 56% 702,799,000 183,866,000 2000 653 Health Care & Life Sciences 2006 Yes US 205 Yes Kraken Robotics 282% 56% 20,492,463 5,173,896 225 82 IT & Software 2012 Yes Canada 206 No SOCi 282% 56% 33,451,683 8,760,986 310 107 IT & Software 2012 No US 207 No GoSun 277% 56% 5,872,726 1,559,308 10 3 Ecommerce 2016 No US 208 No Enshored 276% 55% 13,043,830 3,470,171 1313 334 Advertising & Marketing 2014 No US 209 No Crews & co. 275% 55% 2,324,102 620,406 8 2 Management Consulting 2017 No US 210 No Clir Renewables 274% 55% 2,319,790 598,133 121 25 IT & Software 2017 No Canada 211 No Recorded Future 271% 55% 163,271,925 44,007,911 737 288 IT & Software 2008 No US 212 No Intellicheck 270% 55% 16,393,000 4,433,454 49 34 IT & Software 1994 Yes US 213 Yes Deserve 267% 54% 14,161,412 3,854,646 194 36 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2013 No US 214 No HyreCar 265% 54% 35,716,031 9,777,079 79 87 Logistics & Transportation 2014 Yes US 215 Yes Black Bear Technology Solutions 264% 54% 3,862,772 1,060,863 24 16 IT & Software 2016 No US 216 No Alpine 4 Holdings 262% 54% 51,640,813 14,261,794 480 156 IT & Software 2014 Yes US 217 No CoolIT Systems 260% 53% 87,776,463 23,537,211 176 71 Mechanical & Plant Engineering 2001 No Canada 218 No UDS Tecnologia 259% 53% 2,748,044 1,170,754 130 40 IT & Software 2011 No Brazil 219 No Prevelo Bikes 258% 53% 1,782,097 497,949 3 2 Manufacturing 2016 No US 220 No Fors Marsh 257% 53% 171,258,194 47,916,750 391 300 Advertising & Marketing 2002 No US 221 No TELA Bio 256% 53% 29,463,000 8,274,000 123 86 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2012 Yes US 222 No DLP Capital 256% 53% 287,636,325 80,878,858 440 243 Real Estate 2006 No US 223 Yes Zscaler 254% 52% 673,100,000 190,174,000 4975 1050 IT & Software 2007 Yes US 224 No Essnova Solutions 253% 52% 11,285,728 3,201,211 35 19 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2005 No US 225 No Chicago Capital 248% 51% 19,310,774 5,555,837 10 8 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2017 No US 226 No LiveOne 247% 51% 117,019,000 33,701,000 200 76 Leisure & Entertainment 2009 Yes US 227 No Zūm 246% 51% 31,830,000 9,207,000 142 55 Logistics & Transportation 2014 No US 228 Yes Resnick Roofing & Contracting 242% 51% 9,456,270 2,761,365 25 23 Construction & Engineering 2006 No US 229 No Creative Talent Endeavors 242% 51% 2,684,357 785,796 10 1 Employment Services 2017 No US 230 Yes Pinterest 241% 51% 2,578,027,000 755,932,000 3225 1797 Leisure & Entertainment 2008 Yes US 231 Yes Cloudflare 241% 50% 656,426,000 192,674,000 2440 1069 IT & Software 2009 Yes US 232 Yes Aterian 238% 50% 247,767,000 73,279,000 185 120 Ecommerce 2014 Yes US 233 No WorkHound 237% 50% 2,129,168 631,571 22 9 IT & Software 2015 No US 234 Yes FE International 236% 50% 11,032,958 3,279,619 36 15 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2014 No US 235 Yes Rigel Pharmaceuticals 235% 50% 149,236,000 44,509,000 165 158 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1996 Yes US 236 Yes Amicus Therapeutics 235% 50% 305,514,000 91,245,000 496 508 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2002 Yes US 237 Yes The Telos Institute 231% 49% 2,837,124 856,936 15 6 Management Consulting 2006 No US 238 Yes Bambridge Accountants 228% 49% 5,850,000 1,785,000 18 10 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2010 No US 239 No Icertis 226% 48% 147,031,000 45,089,000 1892 700 IT & Software 2009 No US 240 Yes Okta 226% 48% 1,300,201,000 399,254,000 5030 1561 IT & Software 2009 Yes US 241 No QuidelOrtho 225% 48% 1,698,551,000 522,285,000 1600 1224 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1979 Yes US 242 No The ONE Group Hospitality 224% 48% 277,178,000 85,601,000 2000 2000 Hospitality & Travel 2004 Yes US 243 Yes Zoocasa 221% 47% 13,563,527 4,080,457 33 18 Real Estate 2015 No Canada 244 No Rallio 220% 47% 5,191,000 1,624,000 27 17 IT & Software 2013 No US 245 No Market Street Partners 217% 47% 5,310,896 1,673,727 33 18 Legal & Accounting Services 2016 No US 246 No Partner Facility Solutions 217% 47% 3,415,143 1,078,813 64 29 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2012 No US 247 Yes JA Saúde Animal 216% 47% 36,198,803 17,448,998 350 150 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2002 No Brazil 248 Yes Search Realty 214% 46% 17,051,923 5,254,176 338 176 Real Estate 2012 No Canada 249 No ABC da Construção 213% 46% 77,926,187 37,915,029 749 427 Retail 1990 No Brazil 250 No Evmo 211% 46% 10,236,630 3,289,478 35 25 Logistics & Transportation 2016 Yes US 251 No Chrono Aviation 210% 46% 42,044,261 13,101,769 260 120 Logistics & Transportation 2012 No Canada 252 Yes Smartsheet 210% 46% 550,832,000 177,722,000 2539 1588 IT & Software 2005 Yes US 253 No Next Level Business Services 209% 46% 522,200,000 168,950,000 7000 2000 Management Consulting 2007 No US 254 No Precipio 209% 46% 8,849,000 2,864,000 56 35 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2011 Yes US 255 No Zynga 209% 46% 2,800,500,000 907,200,000 2952 2245 Leisure & Entertainment 2007 No US 256 Yes Aligned Technology Solutions 208% 46% 7,109,157 2,304,929 37 16 IT & Software 2010 No US 257 No Medifast 205% 45% 1,526,087,000 501,003,000 NA 420 Health Care & Life Sciences 1989 Yes US 258 Yes AscellaHealth 204% 45% 109,621,629 36,051,402 65 11 Health Care & Life Sciences 2009 No US 259 No Gemnote 204% 45% 6,186,571 2,035,023 21 14 Wholesale 2015 No US 260 No Goalcast 202% 44% 5,646,299 1,805,291 36 18 Media & Telecomunications 2016 No Canada 261 Yes DocuSign 201% 44% 2,107,213,000 700,969,000 7461 3023 IT & Software 2003 Yes US 262 No LogicMonitor 200% 44% 126,377,558 42,124,627 1003 298 IT & Software 2007 No US 263 No nCino 199% 44% 273,865,000 91,534,000 1681 NA IT & Software 2011 Yes US 264 No PadSquad 199% 44% 31,510,000 10,540,000 49 25 Advertising & Marketing 2012 No US 265 No Driven Brands Holdings 198% 44% 1,467,280,000 492,715,000 9900 NA Automotive 1972 Yes US 266 No meQuilibrium 197% 44% 15,741,093 5,302,817 87 48 IT & Software 2011 No US 267 No CANEI 195% 43% 4,657,627 1,526,999 15 8 Waste Management & Recycling 2012 No Canada 268 No Tier Ten 195% 43% 18,672,192 6,334,100 12 6 Ecommerce 2015 No US 269 No Quanterix 194% 43% 110,556,000 37,632,000 460 177 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 270 No Silk Road Medical 194% 43% 101,475,000 34,557,000 352 176 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2007 Yes US 271 No One Medical 193% 43% 623,315,000 212,678,000 3090 NA Health Care & Life Sciences 2002 Yes US 272 No Griaule 192% 43% 8,426,702 4,392,420 51 30 IT & Software 2002 No Brazil 273 No Halozyme Therapeutics 192% 43% 443,310,000 151,862,000 145 281 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1998 Yes US 274 Yes Sangoma Technologies 192% 43% 133,602,024 44,363,259 570 NA IT & Software 1984 Yes Canada 275 No Exabeam 191% 43% 112,813,000 38,724,000 551 279 IT & Software 2013 No US 276 No Bidease 191% 43% 14,708,731 5,059,058 85 20 Advertising & Marketing 2016 No US 277 Yes OptimizeRx 189% 42% 61,292,598 21,206,363 97 37 IT & Software 2008 Yes US 278 No Grascan Construction 189% 42% 88,858,119 29,685,446 85 47 Construction & Engineering 1987 No Canada 279 Yes Haytek Lentes 187% 42% 16,269,090 8,642,549 161 52 Health Care & Life Sciences 2013 No Brazil 280 No Prediktive 180% 41% 4,879,625 1,740,879 103 33 Employment Services 2017 No US 281 No LeanDNA 180% 41% 6,661,325 2,381,588 73 33 IT & Software 2014 No US 282 Yes Step CG 179% 41% 42,732,338 15,301,810 111 25 IT & Software 2014 No US 283 No Lorne Park Capital Partners 179% 41% 21,709,044 7,516,738 30 29 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2013 Yes Canada 284 No SingleStore 177% 40% 65,680,000 23,750,000 336 90 IT & Software 2011 No US 285 No C3 AI 176% 40% 252,759,000 91,605,000 704 299 IT & Software 2009 Yes US 286 Yes Outsource Consultants 176% 40% 8,815,269 3,196,114 22 9 Management Consulting 2013 No US 287 Yes Harmonic Machine 173% 40% 16,976,609 6,019,263 135 45 Manufacturing 2001 No Canada 288 No AltexSoft 173% 40% 5,624,371 2,060,593 280 200 IT & Software 2007 No US 289 Yes Bospar PR 173% 40% 12,403,254 4,547,003 82 27 Advertising & Marketing 2015 No US 290 Yes Moove It 172% 40% 15,908,207 5,839,645 172 67 IT & Software 2005 No Uruguay 291 No EvolveMKD 171% 39% 17,686,424 6,526,084 26 25 Advertising & Marketing 2014 No US 292 Yes Red Violet 170% 39% 44,022,000 16,302,000 139 97 IT & Software 2017 Yes US 293 Yes Tierra Encantada 169% 39% 13,426,219 4,994,271 168 89 Education & Social Services 2013 No US 294 Yes iTechArt 168% 39% 131,321,799 49,024,483 3343 1190 IT & Software 2002 No US 295 Yes Open Systems Technologies 168% 39% 30,796,492 11,507,254 242 130 IT & Software 1996 No US 296 No JFrog 167% 39% 280,040,000 104,716,000 1300 700 IT & Software 2008 Yes US 297 No Nitro 167% 39% 316,698,177 180,426,092 1100 450 Chemicals 1935 No Brazil 298 No Kinex Media 166% 39% 1,730,340 626,911 64 5 Advertising & Marketing 2012 No Canada 299 Yes AMMD 163% 38% 31,816,385 12,081,298 32 17 Food & Beverages 2017 No US 300 No Erwin Castro Salgado 162% 38% 4,758,128 2,301,603 86 30 Construction & Engineering 2012 No Colombia 301 No APDS 161% 38% 10,121,445 3,877,322 35 25 Education & Social Services 2014 No US 302 No Next Gen Invent 161% 38% 2,568,466 984,296 2 1 IT & Software 2006 No US 303 Yes Binatural 158% 37% 211,665,351 125,023,957 273 130 Energy & Utilities 2004 No Brazil 304 No Zebit 157% 37% 116,600,000 45,312,000 50 NA Ecommerce 2014 No US 305 No Health Union 157% 37% 76,176,585 29,664,923 254 136 Health Care & Life Sciences 2009 No US 306 No Sinobec Group 156% 37% 367,320,361 138,737,283 138 90 Metals & Mining 2002 No Canada 307 No Crafted Exports 154% 36% 3,384,985 1,331,384 2 2 Logistics & Transportation 2014 No US 308 Yes Tesla 151% 36% 53,823,000,000 21,461,000,000 99290 48817 Automotive 2003 Yes US 309 Yes PBJ Marketing 150% 36% 2,654,870 1,063,552 9 4 Advertising & Marketing 2011 No US 310 No Cloudticity 150% 36% 7,420,775 2,974,169 32 9 Health Care & Life Sciences 2011 No US 311 Yes Vertex Pharmaceuticals 149% 35% 7,574,400,000 3,047,597,000 3900 2500 Health Care & Life Sciences 1989 Yes US 312 No Value Creed 149% 35% 3,543,158 1,425,770 70 10 IT & Software 2017 No US 313 No SolutionStack 148% 35% 21,197,065 8,280,893 23 14 IT & Software 2012 No Canada 314 No Convertia 146% 35% 10,951,909 4,448,425 474 244 Advertising & Marketing 2016 No Mexico 315 No Synergy Pet Group 143% 34% 10,495,426 4,319,933 33 21 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2007 No US 316 Yes ChangeStaffing 142% 34% 2,074,370 856,749 2 2 Management Consulting 2015 No US 317 Yes MyJobHelper.com 142% 34% 30,570,283 12,654,782 15 13 Employment Services 2012 No US 318 No Dexxos Par 141% 34% 329,024,973 207,517,571 829 504 Chemicals 1997 Yes Brazil 319 No Boutique Recruiting 140% 34% 7,967,147 3,317,621 25 5 Employment Services 2014 No US 320 No OVC Insurance 139% 34% 6,439,990 2,611,623 60 33 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2015 No Canada 321 No Dexcom 137% 33% 2,448,500,000 1,031,600,000 7000 2800 Health Care & Life Sciences 1999 Yes US 322 No Cadastra 136% 33% 10,592,076 6,825,221 447 190 Management Consulting 2000 No Brazil 323 Yes Agile Brains Consulting 136% 33% 5,396,187 2,286,842 42 3 Management Consulting 2017 No US 324 Yes Koa Natural Foods 136% 33% 2,482,172 1,016,642 12 6 Food & Beverages 2013 No Canada 325 Yes TecnoSpeed 135% 33% 4,434,367 2,878,124 202 89 IT & Software 2006 No Brazil 326 Yes Fresh Consulting 135% 33% 74,154,000 31,617,429 365 194 IT & Software 2007 No US 327 No Clear Touch Interactive 134% 33% 104,681,801 44,734,139 52 37 Manufacturing 2012 No US 328 No Reltio 133% 33% 91,989,476 39,486,777 388 283 IT & Software 2011 No US 329 No Setna iO 132% 32% 53,926,396 23,270,959 45 10 Logistics & Transportation 2016 No US 330 No vTech Solution 132% 32% 23,631,489 10,205,127 22 14 IT & Software 2006 No US 331 No Creator Deck 131% 32% 14,961,230 6,464,511 43 12 Advertising & Marketing 2007 No US 332 No Gravy Analytics 131% 32% 15,450,911 6,696,169 53 46 IT & Software 2011 No US 333 Yes JMC Equipment 129% 32% 8,527,842 3,725,740 10 2 Automotive 2006 No US 334 No Smarter Remodeling 128% 32% 2,301,879 1,008,256 11 4 Construction & Engineering 2000 No US 335 No Bloomreach 128% 32% 104,928,000 46,076,155 743 501 Ecommerce 2009 No US 336 No Razer 127% 31% 1,619,590,000 712,439,000 1576 1000 Retail 2005 No US 337 No Consulting Solutions 127% 31% 162,502,421 71,492,000 130 106 IT & Software 2005 No US 338 No KBD Insurance 127% 31% 3,306,427 1,403,865 25 19 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1981 No Canada 339 No Energy Transportation Group 126% 31% 179,667,612 76,968,605 142 78 Logistics & Transportation 2007 No Canada 340 Yes Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 126% 31% 95,719,472 42,400,279 319 165 Food & Beverages 2003 No US 341 No CTC 126% 31% 79,273,161 50,296,977 386 414 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2004 No Brazil 342 No Digital Content 125% 31% 2,090,320 1,174,046 16 16 Education & Social Services 2013 No Colombia 343 No Infolink-exp 125% 31% 4,397,383 1,951,583 200 80 IT & Software 2012 No US 344 No Geolinks 124% 31% 33,216,085 14,798,281 11 1 Media & Telecomunications 2011 No US 345 No El Kiosco del Regalo 124% 31% 2,622,922 1,485,124 19 12 Retail 2011 No Colombia 346 Yes Cytokinetics 124% 31% 70,428,000 31,501,000 253 130 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 1997 Yes US 347 No GLE Colombia 122% 30% 5,506,741 2,478,020 119 72 Logistics & Transportation 2013 No Colombia 348 No TLK Fusion 122% 30% 2,101,441 946,192 12 6 Advertising & Marketing 2009 No US 349 No uPlanner 121% 30% 4,609,785 2,534,960 76 60 IT & Software 2012 No Chile 350 No Discourse 120% 30% 9,980,105 4,531,342 57 27 IT & Software 2012 No US 351 No The Agency 118% 30% 207,157,000 94,951,000 119 86 Real Estate 2011 No US 352 No Targray 117% 29% 860,100,000 396,200,000 120 68 Wholesale 1987 No Canada 353 No Mindgruve 117% 29% 55,286,892 25,520,620 86 48 Advertising & Marketing 2001 No US 354 No Paramētā 116% 29% 1,925,748 1,126,788 55 26 IT & Software 2015 No Colombia 355 No DataArt Solutions 116% 29% 292,083,579 135,032,569 4450 2600 IT & Software 1997 No US 356 Yes YellowTelescope 116% 29% 3,355,873 1,552,096 15 10 Management Consulting 2008 No US 357 Yes Regenxbio 115% 29% 470,347,000 218,505,000 372 192 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2008 Yes US 358 No ReadyOp Communications 115% 29% 1,680,000 782,000 7 4 IT & Software 1999 No US 359 No Inversiones Centenario 114% 29% 183,257,567 99,549,471 286 249 Real Estate 1986 No Peru 360 No Mapleview Agri 114% 29% 13,196,776 5,951,981 18 12 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 2005 No Canada 361 No Parachute 114% 29% 9,431,537 4,411,371 59 21 IT & Software 2005 No US 362 No E-file.com 114% 29% 11,209,695 5,245,539 2 2 Ecommerce 2011 No US 363 No Icentia 113% 29% 4,204,983 1,911,660 116 70 Health Care & Life Sciences 2012 No Canada 364 No Espaçolaser 112% 29% 132,445,794 94,912,058 5048 1947 Retail 2004 No Brazil 365 Yes Sunstone Management 112% 29% 10,275,000 4,842,018 17 8 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2015 No US 366 No Alteryx 111% 28% 536,100,000 253,600,000 1993 800 IT & Software 1997 Yes US 367 Yes Massie R&D Tax Credits 111% 28% 4,306,182 2,038,894 20 12 Legal & Accounting Services 2014 No US 368 Yes Amerikas 111% 28% 7,467,909 3,542,149 9 5 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2013 No US 369 No JMIR Publications 111% 28% 8,162,051 3,734,670 65 19 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2011 No Canada 370 Yes Beontag 110% 28% 153,524,862 111,295,158 1149 532 IT & Software 1984 No Brazil 371 No Tiendas 3B 109% 28% 1,141,422,357 575,806,218 15000 9000 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2005 No Mexico 372 No PPR Capital Management 109% 28% 47,258,408 22,658,329 22 31 Real Estate 2007 No US 373 Yes SuiteCentric 108% 28% 3,789,941 1,818,672 17 12 IT & Software 2016 No US 374 Yes ScienceSoft 108% 28% 15,337,429 7,371,885 4 1 IT & Software 2015 No US 375 No ADF Group 108% 28% 224,029,679 103,988,110 579 593 Construction & Engineering 1956 Yes Canada 376 No Copperleaf 106% 27% 55,397,218 25,942,124 439 195 IT & Software 2000 Yes Canada 377 No Electrovaya 106% 27% 11,584,010 5,633,342 51 37 Manufacturing 1996 No Canada 378 No Brejeiro 105% 27% 487,394,511 362,197,839 679 696 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 1966 No Brazil 379 Yes C Evans Consulting 105% 27% 3,725,410 1,818,688 36 21 Employment Services 2015 No US 380 No MouthWatch 105% 27% 9,986,023 4,878,560 22 8 Health Care & Life Sciences 2012 No US 381 No Rede Voa 104% 27% 2,731,506 2,036,996 49 32 Logistics & Transportation 2017 No Brazil 382 No Metis Strategy 102% 26% 12,976,656 6,410,699 26 17 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2001 No US 383 Yes Amazon 102% 26% 469,822,000,000 232,887,000,000 1608000 647500 Ecommerce 1994 Yes US 384 No The TASC Group 102% 26% 2,379,000 1,180,000 15 5 Media & Telecomunications 2001 No US 385 No 2% Realty 100% 26% 8,139,289 3,930,878 302 188 Real Estate 2007 No Canada 386 No Sales Xceleration 99% 26% 4,024,498 2,019,118 8 5 Management Consulting 2011 No US 387 No Preventty 99% 26% 6,056,100 3,046,000 265 99 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2006 No US 388 No Holden Advisors 98% 26% 11,318,692 5,711,571 18 17 Management Consulting 2003 No US 389 Yes The Moresby Group 97% 25% 5,543,484 2,708,060 10 13 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2016 No Canada 390 No Blinks Essence 97% 25% 144,959,359 111,959,989 156 113 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2009 Yes Brazil 391 No Amaxra 97% 25% 12,147,245 6,171,306 54 37 IT & Software 2007 No US 392 Yes Cabelauto Condutores Elétricos 96% 25% 93,813,000 47,919,000 280 176 Energy & Utilities 1997 No Brazil 393 Yes DFH 96% 25% 30,165,573 15,409,312 72 37 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 1992 No Argentina 394 No Opteamix 95% 25% 16,111,607 8,242,514 330 200 IT & Software 2012 No US 395 No Coveo 95% 25% 86,500,000 44,300,000 608 364 IT & Software 2005 Yes Canada 396 No Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting 94% 25% 4,013,395 2,064,104 9 6 IT & Software 2011 No US 397 Yes CHICC 94% 25% 10,424,872 5,187,330 8 16 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2013 No Canada 398 No Masiv 94% 25% 20,963,000 10,826,000 230 100 IT & Software 2003 No Colombia 399 No Synergy Settlement Services 93% 25% 11,367,731 5,886,371 72 29 Legal & Accounting Services 2009 No US 400 No Red Oak Compliance Solutions 93% 25% 6,348,112 3,289,498 18 12 IT & Software 2010 No US 401 Yes VGI Brands 93% 24% 7,294,054 3,786,092 35 25 Wholesale 2014 No US 402 Yes Unique Vintage 91% 24% 32,413,565 16,967,340 97 58 Ecommerce 2000 No US 403 No Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate 90% 24% 12,269,610 6,463,071 6 4 Real Estate 2014 No US 404 No Fab Glass and Mirror 89% 24% 14,889,906 7,858,218 50 17 Manufacturing 2012 No US 405 No BioCare 89% 24% 1,008,300,000 534,400,000 77 50 Logistics & Transportation 1982 No US 406 No Smith Teamaker 89% 24% 10,676,637 5,660,901 62 63 Food & Beverages 2009 No US 407 Yes Acumenian 88% 23% 6,685,348 3,553,308 50 15 Management Consulting 2016 No US 408 Yes Netflix 88% 23% 29,697,844,000 15,794,341,000 11300 7100 Leisure & Entertainment 1997 Yes US 409 No KRR 87% 23% 192,846,047 99,321,250 299 104 Metals & Mining 2007 Yes Canada 410 No Class Experts Group 87% 23% 3,014,138 1,613,823 9 3 Legal & Accounting Services 2017 No US 411 Yes Brill Media 86% 23% 7,228,939 3,888,437 20 5 Advertising & Marketing 2013 No US 412 No Vaco 86% 23% 976,036,000 525,354,000 1494 1106 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2002 No US 413 Yes Fortinet 86% 23% 3,342,200,000 1,801,100,000 10195 5845 IT & Software 2000 Yes US 414 No Rose 85% 23% 2,393,055 1,290,670 9 6 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2014 No US 415 Yes Coeur d’Alene Window Company 85% 23% 35,943,124 19,440,286 240 125 Manufacturing 2010 No US 416 No Chewy 83% 22% 8,890,773 4,846,743 21300 12000 Retail 2013 Yes US 417 No Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery 83% 22% 9,775,195 5,346,300 17 16 Waste Management & Recycling 2002 No US 418 No Red Coat Cattle Feeders 82% 22% 21,818,732 11,587,557 NA NA Food & Beverages 1998 No Canada 419 No FarmaPOS 82% 22% 12,792,485 8,894,573 17 15 Wholesale 2004 No Colombia 420 Yes Triad Components Group 81% 22% 11,257,164 6,212,463 19 15 Manufacturing 1999 No US 421 No Josapar 81% 22% 388,744,183 337,010,698 1477 1376 Food & Beverages 1973 No Brazil 422 No Toc Toc Communications 81% 22% 5,569,389 2,975,444 35 8 Advertising & Marketing 1994 No Canada 423 Yes CCM 80% 22% 82,919,472 70,067,085 508 436 Energy & Utilities 2010 No Brazil 424 Yes Geotab 79% 21% 409,555,000 228,584,000 2124 581 IT & Software 2000 No Canada 425 No Amijag 79% 21% 5,227,623 2,923,309 4 3 Retail 2000 No US 426 No IT Support RI 79% 21% 4,067,843 2,275,554 23 16 IT & Software 2002 No US 427 No Village Farms International 79% 21% 268,020,000 150,000,000 1780 897 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 1988 Yes US 428 No AMC Bridge 78% 21% 34,933,318 19,602,395 763 557 IT & Software 1999 No US 429 No Lightbeam Health Solutions 77% 21% 37,328,052 21,050,748 136 79 IT & Software 2013 No US 430 Yes Organización MAS 77% 21% 20,784,739 11,729,734 133 111 Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 1996 No Colombia 431 Yes NewFound Recruiting 77% 21% 19,419,320 10,576,329 25 17 Employment Services 2011 No Canada 432 Yes Blue Label Labs 76% 21% 8,378,600 4,759,174 25 12 IT & Software 2011 No US 433 No e-Emphasys Technologies 75% 21% 44,005,630 25,081,519 418 327 IT & Software 2000 No US 434 No Chugach Electric Association 75% 21% 354,458,456 202,252,742 363 356 Energy & Utilities 1948 No US 435 Yes Encora Brazil 75% 20% 37,309,155 32,479,119 713 609 IT & Software 2004 No Brazil 436 Yes Whois API 75% 20% 5,336,251 3,056,142 17 5 IT & Software 2011 No US 437 No Freshlocal Solutions 74% 20% 105,960,293 58,857,057 950 NA Food & Beverages 1997 No Canada 438 Yes Walker & Dunlop 74% 20% 1,259,178,000 725,246,000 1305 725 Real Estate 1937 Yes US 439 Yes Intellibright 74% 20% 2,815,168 1,622,556 9 3 Advertising & Marketing 2009 No US 440 No Equium Group 73% 20% 4,410,907 2,456,178 51 18 Real Estate 2011 No Canada 441 No Alta Sistemas 73% 20% 6,605,408 4,016,799 35 13 IT & Software 2013 No Mexico 442 Yes Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange 73% 20% 9,499,345 5,332,280 30 15 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2009 No Canada 443 No Homeland Energy Solutions 73% 20% 531,073,383 307,400,097 62 56 Energy & Utilities 2005 No US 444 Yes twelveNYC 72% 20% 50,477,915 29,271,431 44 32 Advertising & Marketing 2005 No US 445 Yes R2i 72% 20% 19,216,223 10,784,230 38 22 IT & Software 2014 No Canada 446 No dentalcorp 72% 20% 824,200,848 463,399,558 7200 3985 Health Care & Life Sciences 2011 Yes Canada 447 Yes DashThis 71% 20% 4,013,541 2,262,460 30 30 IT & Software 2010 No Canada 448 No Lincolnway Energy 69% 19% 171,986,079 102,050,976 38 43 Energy & Utilities 2004 No US 449 No Advanced Micro Devices 68% 19% 16,434,000,000 9,763,000,000 15500 10100 Electrical Manufacturing 1969 Yes US 450 No Caliber Corporate Advisers 68% 19% 4,488,556 2,668,190 23 11 Advertising & Marketing 2010 No US 451 No Caja Popular Pío XII 68% 19% 5,208,709 3,241,521 104 71 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1956 No Mexico 452 Yes MB FILM 68% 19% 14,183,397 8,906,121 37 31 Manufacturing 2014 No Mexico 453 Yes EMAE 67% 19% 98,096,650 89,318,917 431 393 Energy & Utilities 1997 No Brazil 454 No Sicoob Divicred 67% 19% 18,439,362 16,804,557 230 175 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1996 No Brazil 455 No Max Connect Digital 67% 19% 28,792,885 17,243,920 60 27 Advertising & Marketing 2013 No US 456 No Twitter 67% 19% 5,077,482,000 3,042,359,000 7500 5500 IT & Software 2006 No US 457 No MatchBox 67% 19% 13,324,949 7,708,239 40 30 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2015 No Canada 458 Yes SignatureFD 65% 18% 36,715,833 22,202,490 91 80 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1997 No US 459 No Talent Resources 65% 18% 4,216,438 2,555,190 15 10 Advertising & Marketing 2006 No US 460 Yes Orion Global Solutions 65% 18% 4,282,765 2,602,855 18 6 IT & Software 2015 No US 461 No Novem Group 64% 18% 8,422,455 5,133,227 24 18 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1994 No US 462 No Volaris 64% 18% 2,207,204,432 1,420,316,052 6714 4600 Logistics & Transportation 2005 Yes Mexico 463 No RD 63% 18% 4,473,857,287 4,178,173,153 50573 36510 Retail 2011 Yes Brazil 464 No Baufest 62% 17% 33,533,000 20,721,070 700 469 IT & Software 1991 No Argentina 465 Yes ITI 61% 17% 169,693,224 102,095,689 207 158 IT & Software 1991 No Canada 466 No Rooster Grin 61% 17% 4,315,777 2,688,889 26 15 IT & Software 2011 No US 467 Yes NextHome 60% 17% 10,109,698 6,334,962 41 25 Real Estate 2014 No US 468 No Constant 58% 17% 10,404,804 6,357,633 40 40 Chemicals 1982 No Canada 469 Yes Occams Advisory 58% 17% 8,032,114 5,073,565 21 5 Management Consulting 2012 No US 470 Yes CFD INGENIERIA SAS 58% 16% 20,633,990 16,564,446 54 28 Construction & Engineering 2011 No Colombia 471 No Inmetrics 58% 16% 33,386,950 32,260,350 1161 829 IT & Software 2004 No Brazil 472 No Fab-Form 57% 16% 3,537,351 2,175,105 7 6 Construction & Engineering 1986 No Canada 473 Yes Rapidops 57% 16% 5,370,885 3,424,634 210 125 IT & Software 2008 No US 474 No BIMM 55% 16% 12,617,079 7,860,032 82 49 Advertising & Marketing 1983 No Canada 475 No NamSys 53% 15% 3,970,525 2,504,952 15 10 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 1989 No Canada 476 Yes Arcalea 51% 15% 4,263,910 2,815,218 11 4 Advertising & Marketing 2015 No US 477 No Ginger Beef 51% 15% 7,769,508 4,961,887 NA NA Food & Beverages 2000 No Canada 478 Yes Link Consulting Services 51% 15% 3,543,815 2,348,813 86 104 Professional, Scientific & Technical Services 2005 No US 479 No Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. 51% 15% 120,500,595 77,179,329 47 54 Energy & Utilities 2004 No Canada 480 No Interfor Corporation 50% 15% 2,629,915,523 1,686,515,233 3415 3135 Manufacturing 1963 No Canada 481 No Ace Hardware 50% 15% 8,594,200,000 5,717,000,000 12000 NA Ecommerce 1924 No US 482 No TOTVS 50% 14% 587,573,019 595,943,089 9021 7805 IT & Software 1983 No Brazil 483 Yes Lyft 49% 14% 3,208,323,000 2,156,616,000 4453 4680 Logistics & Transportation 2012 Yes US 484 No Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory 48% 14% 4,127,945 2,682,567 28 12 Legal & Accounting Services 2008 No Canada 485 No Wachsman 48% 14% 14,523,032 9,816,546 105 79 Advertising & Marketing 2015 No US 486 Yes Parsonex Enterprises 43% 13% 5,416,816 3,793,296 15 7 Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2011 No US 487 No Do it Best 43% 13% 5,073,717,000 3,553,191,000 400 NA Wholesale 1998 No US 488 No CAMS 42% 13% 228,279,402 160,298,477 1426 852 Energy & Utilities 2007 No US 489 No Onto Innovation 42% 12% 788,899,000 556,496,000 1411 651 IT & Software 1940 Yes US 490 No Waterfront Branded Marketing Solutions 42% 12% 2,383,000 1,682,000 6 3 Advertising & Marketing 1995 No US 491 No North West Terminal 41% 12% 205,326,975 140,747,256 NA NA Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing 1993 No Canada 492 Yes Gat Marketing 41% 12% 3,971,084 2,820,320 16 12 Advertising & Marketing 2017 No US 493 Yes Connect Media 39% 12% 3,032,327 2,174,307 31 14 Media & Telecomunications 2014 No US 494 Yes Clear Concepts 39% 12% 5,958,320 4,126,390 58 41 IT & Software 2001 No Canada 495 No Cambium Networks 39% 12% 335,854,056 241,761,195 573 510 Media & Telecomunications 2011 Yes US 496 No Ngen Communications 36% 11% 2,722,065 1,934,341 16 14 Advertising & Marketing 2013 No Canada 497 Yes Leedsay 35% 10% 2,998,075 3,383,923 33 33 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics 2006 No Brazil 498 No GAP 35% 10% 939,717,303 734,622,127 1634 1337 Logistics & Transportation 1998 Yes Mexico 499 No Cagece 29% 9% 297,431,395 351,497,441 5543 4497 Public Sector & Infrastructure 1971 No Brazil 500 No Axiom Path 28% 9% 2,732,360 2,137,162 27 22 IT & Software 2014 No US

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2018 financial year, but still passed $100,000 revenue.

(continued). The vast majority of companies on the list are American — some 75 per cent — followed by Canada, with 15 per cent and Brazil with 5 per cent. Within the US, New York is the most common business location, with 36 companies on the list headquartered there. But most of the companies included are dispersed across the country. Some 81 per cent of fast-growing companies in the US are based outside the top four cities of New York, San Francisco, San Diego and Chicago.

Our list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2018 and 2021. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.

Readers can use the arrow buttons at the top of the columns in the table below to sort by country, sector or revenue, in order to analyse the data in more detail. If you switch from sorting by CAGR to sorting by total 2021 revenues, for instance, names such as Amazon, Tesla and Netflix all rise to the top. These businesses are among a total of 147 of the overall 500 to be listed on an exchange.

Because many fast-growing companies tend to be privately held and do not publicly disclose detailed financial data, a ranking such as this can never claim to be complete. But the rigorous screening process (please refer to the methodology below) — which also requires senior executives to sign off on the figures submitted by their companies — means the ranking can offer readers a meaningful insight into the health of these private companies.

Methodology

The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021.

The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. In addition, through research in company databases and other public sources, Statista identified tens of thousands of companies in the Americas as potential candidates for the FT ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The application phase ran from September 2022 to January 2023. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the chief financial officer, chief executive, or a member of the executive committee of the company. Companies with three or fewer employees, or companies that are not a legal entity, were subject to additional checks to verify their revenue numbers.

CRITERIA FOR INCLUSION IN THE LIST

To be included in the list of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

• Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2021 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

• Revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 that was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated).

• Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

CALCULATION OF GROWTH RATES

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking, the revenue figures were converted into US dollars. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2021 / revenue2018)^(1/3)) — 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2018 and 2021 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2021 / revenue2018) — 1 = Growth rate

EVALUATION AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

All information reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

In addition to the companies that responded to invitations to participate, Statista included some well-known companies noted for their remarkable growth. Financial information was collected via desk research using official sources, such as publicly available earnings presentations, investor relations websites, and annual reports.

The minimum CAGR required to be included in the ranking this year was 8.5 per cent.