Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker poached by Bank of America

Eric Bischof, a top financial services banker who advised the US government during the 2008 financial crisis, has been poached from Morgan Stanley and will join Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The veteran banker, who advised the New York Federal Reserve Bank on the implosion of AIG, will become the global co-head of BofA’s financial institutions group, according to an internal memo obtained by the Financial Times.

The move comes at a time when bankers expect a fresh wave of deals in the financial services sectors amid a more relaxed regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

“Eric Bischof will join our firm as co-head of global financial institutions group. In this role, Eric will partner closely with Jim O’Neil on the execution of our global strategy, deepen client relationships and enhance global connectivity to increase our market share and drive growth,” said Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking in the memo.

The move is a big loss for Morgan Stanley and a hiring coup for BofA, where global investment banking fees have risen 13 per cent to $1bn so far this year, putting the bank just behind JPMorgan Chase, according to Dealogic data.

Mr Bischof has worked on some of the largest deals in the insurance sector over the past decade from the sale of key parts of AIG in the aftermath of the financial crisis to more recent blockbuster and marque transactions.

Evan Greenberg, son of the former AIG chief Maurice, hired Mr Bischof in 2015 to help his insurance company Ace acquire its New York-listed rival Chubb for $28.3bn. More recently, Fortress Investment Group, the US asset manager, also hired Mr Bischof to advise them on their $3.3bn sale to SoftBank, a deal that many analysts said the Japanese technology and telecom group had overpaid for.

Although Mr Bischof has deeper knowledge and experience in the insurance sector, he will also be co-heading the banking division, amid a surge in optimism around the banking sector since the election of Donald Trump.

The new president’s promises of stronger growth, lower taxes and lighter regulation have boosted the KBW Banks Index by about 30 per cent since Mr Trump’s election victory, prompting executives to consider share-for-share deals for the first time in years.

Regulators, too, appear to be looking more favourably on the idea of consolidation within the banking sector.

Mergers between banks have stalled since the financial crisis, as regulators have tended to frown on any deals that would make a bank bigger, more complex and tougher to police. Several proposed acquisitions have been scrapped because regulators took too long to approve them — among them New York Community Bancorp’s bid for Astoria Financial and Investors Bancorp’s move on The Bank of Princeton.

But last week the US Federal Reserve made it easier for banks to merge by lifting the combined size threshold that would trigger a much deeper regulatory review. Since 2012, any deal that created a bank with total assets of more than $25bn was thought to pose a potential threat to the financial system. Now the threshold is $100bn, the Fed said, as it waived through People’s United Financial’s acquisition of Suffolk Bancorp — a deal to create a bank with $43bn in assets.

.