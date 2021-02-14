US holds weekly new case average under 100,000
The US reported optimistic Covid-19 case numbers at the weekend, as data showed that since Friday the number of people hospitalised decreased by nearly 15,000 and no states reported an increase of 10 per cent or more.
“The reported new cases, people hospitalised and new deaths decreased again this week,” CTP noted in its analysis. “This week had the fewest reported new cases since October, and the fewest deaths of any in 2021.”
US states reported just over 90,000 cases on Saturday, down from 101,000 on Friday, and leaving the seven-day average under six digits for the first time since November 2 2020.
However, analysts said the declines were yet to result in any noticeable returns to offices and factories.
“Declining cases and rising vaccinations are yet to spur a return to the workplace — traffic at offices and other workplaces has been flat since spring,” said Ryan Preclaw, investment sciences analyst at Barclays in New York.
A customer wears a face mask while shopping ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Southern California Flower Market in Los Angeles
The Covid Tracking Project data identified 2,303 deaths on Saturday, down from 2,918 on Friday.
More than 137,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the US in 2021, CTP said, while there are 69,283 people in US hospitals with the virus.
The most recent deaths recorded include 2,500 additional fatalities in Ohio as part of that state adjusting for under-reported deaths.
US raises ‘deep concerns’ over WHO report
Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington and Donato Paolo Mancini in Rome
The White House has called on China to hand over data from the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and expressed “deep concerns” about a World Health Organization fact-finding mission to Wuhan.
After a four-week visit to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic is believed to have emerged, the WHO this week said it was “extremely unlikely” that the pathogen had leaked from a Chinese laboratory — a theory the Trump administration had promoted without providing evidence.
“We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, said on Saturday.
News you might have missed …
UK ministers will be deployed to encourage the estimated 10 per cent of over-70s yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward for their first dose. More than 14m people in the UK have been vaccinated with their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 530,000 have received their second dose, data shows.
The World Health Organization has outlined the major threats to Covax, its project to ensure developing countries get their fair share of coronavirus vaccines. The chief obstacle is a $27bn funding gap, which threatens its plan to distribute tests and treatments, according to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Pupils sit with their laptop computers at St Joseph Catholic School in La Puente, California
US schools can reopen safely without teachers being vaccinated as long as masks are worn and pupils stay six feet away from each other when possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. The US public health authority revealed new guidelines on Friday for how schools can safely reopen with in-person classes.
The UK government’s new border regime to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic came under increasing strain, with its quarantine hotel booking system down for a second day and growing concerns over how the scheme will work. The website went down shortly after its launch on Thursday and was offline for more than 24 hours.
Companies news you might have missed …
Lastminute.com, the online travel company, faces legal action from the UK’s competition regulator unless it refunds £1m to customers whose holidays were cancelled last year. The company has seven days to repay 2,600 holidaymakers still waiting for refunds, the Competition and Markets Authority said.
L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, envisions a boom for beauty once Covid-19 subsides similar to the roaring 1920s that followed the influenza pandemic of 1918. The message came after the company behind brands such as Maybelline, Garnier and Kiehl’s reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter sales.
Customer Sara Roschanzamir checks out L’Oréal products at a Karstadt store in Frankfurt
Disney said the pandemic knocked $2.6bn from its operating income in the most recent quarter, as its theme parks were shut or operating at limited capacity. The world’s largest entertainment company warned the pandemic would increase its costs by $1bn this fiscal year, because it has to spend more on safety measures.
Bloomberg News is set to lay off about 90 editorial employees, including senior editors in Europe. Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, said last year that live events made up nearly 15 per cent of revenues for Bloomberg’s news division. However, events have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
UK NHS starts jabs for 65-69-year-olds on Monday
NHS staff will begin vaccinating people aged 65 to 69 and those who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 infections from Monday, the UK health service said.
Almost 1.2m letters were due to land on doorsteps by Saturday asking people to log on to the national booking service with another 1.2m due to arrive this week, the NHS said in a statement.
Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and those who are housebound can be vaccinated at home by general medical practitioners.
Vaccines are being administered at more than 1,500 sites across the country, including cathedrals, mosques, museums and rugby grounds.
African nations unsure over Oxford/AstraZeneca jab
David Pilling in London
Countries where the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa is dominant are receiving conflicting advice about whether to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in a sign of the complex challenge facing public health officials.
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said preliminary evidence that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab might not stop mild and moderate disease linked to the 501.V2 variant meant countries where it was circulating widely should seek alternatives.
“If you have evidence that the 501.V2 variant is dominant . . . in your country, then we recommend that it should not be deployed for the obvious reason that it will have reduced activities in neutralising antibodies,” Nkengasong said.
Covid-19 worsens Yemen crisis: UN agencies
Nearly half of all children in Yemen under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition this year, UN agencies estimate, as the Covid-19 pandemic adds to years of armed conflict and economic collapse.
The World Health Organization said nearly 2.3m children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, of whom 400,000 could die if they do not receive urgent treatment.
“Families in Yemen have been in the grip of conflict for too long, and more recent threats such as Covid-19 have only been adding to their relentless plight,” said Food and Agriculture Organization director-general Qu Dongyu.
The WHO said Yemen’s already fragile health care system is facing the collateral impact of Covid-19, which has “drained meagre resources and resulted in fewer people seeking medical care”.
The UN agencies said the Yemen humanitarian aid project remains underfunded, with only $1.9bn of its $3.4bn budget received.
