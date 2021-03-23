The FT guide to compassion: at home, work and play From kind leadership and crisis support, to friendship – he who cares, wins © Dina Litovsky’s ‘Dark City 2020’ series How acts of leadership kindness make everyone betterManagers who suddenly discovered compassion in the pandemic need to make it permanent Alone together: friendship in a pandemicOur relationships have been tested by Covid-19. But they have taken on new forms and sustained us in new ways Kindness in the workplace too often goes unrewardedBeing considerate and caring towards others is wrongly characterised as a dull trait Gen Z deserves more support from employersYounger workers will thrive if leaders make a commitment to prioritise mental health A mutual support network pays dividends in times of crisisDuring Mark Hoplamazian’s 15 years as head of Hyatt Hotels the group has focused on a sense of purpose and care How family businesses have survived a brutal year A sense of solidarity has helped many in the sector weather the crisis Jan Morris: war, peace and the virtue of kindnessThe greatest travel writer of her generation has died. In an extract from her most recent book, she reflects on an extraordinary life Business School: Kindness, business lessons post-covid, career adviceIf you are about to make job cuts, can you write a compassionate memo to staff that explains the decision?