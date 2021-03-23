The FT guide to compassion: at home, work and play

From kind leadership and crisis support, to friendship – he who cares, wins

© Dina Litovsky’s ‘Dark City 2020’ series
How acts of leadership kindness make everyone better

Managers who suddenly discovered compassion in the pandemic need to make it permanent

Alone together: friendship in a pandemic

Our relationships have been tested by Covid-19. But they have taken on new forms and sustained us in new ways

Kindness in the workplace too often goes unrewarded

Being considerate and caring towards others is wrongly characterised as a dull trait

Gen Z deserves more support from employers

Younger workers will thrive if leaders make a commitment to prioritise mental health

A mutual support network pays dividends in times of crisis

During Mark Hoplamazian’s 15 years as head of Hyatt Hotels the group has focused on a sense of purpose and care

How family businesses have survived a brutal year

A sense of solidarity has helped many in the sector weather the crisis

Jan Morris: war, peace and the virtue of kindness

The greatest travel writer of her generation has died. In an extract from her most recent book, she reflects on an extraordinary life

Business School: Kindness, business lessons post-covid, career advice

If you are about to make job cuts, can you write a compassionate memo to staff that explains the decision?