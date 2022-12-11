Geography class: Big cities drive half of global economic growth
Changing spaces making places
Outline what is ‘spatial inequality’ across geographical regions
Describe how governments can influence the spatial pattern of inequality
Explain why structural economic change influences patterns of social opportunities and inequality for people and places
Laura-Beth Sproule, Gordonstoun
