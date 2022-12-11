Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Changing spaces making places

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Big cities drive half of global economic growth

  • Outline what is ‘spatial inequality’ across geographical regions

  • Describe how governments can influence the spatial pattern of inequality

  • Explain why structural economic change influences patterns of social opportunities and inequality for people and places

Laura-Beth Sproule, Gordonstoun

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments