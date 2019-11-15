Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US and China are struggling to complete a ‘phase one’ deal to halt their trade war, former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein takes aim at US Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, saying that “maybe tribalism is just in her DNA” and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is fighting back against the Trump administration award of the $10bn Jedi military contract to Microsoft. Plus, the FT’s Madhumita Murgia reports on Google’s plan to lock down advertisers’ access to personal user data.

