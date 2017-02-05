The battle of the US corporate governance codes

US corporate governance codes are like London buses. You wait ages for one, and then two come along at once.

It is barely six months since a coalition of asset managers and blue-chip companies including BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, T Rowe Price, ValueAct and Vanguard launched Commonsense Principles of Corporate Governance. Yet, last week, along comes Corporate Governance Principles for US Listed Companies, signed by a coalition of asset managers and asset owners including BlackRock, SSgA, T Rowe Price, ValueAct and Vanguard.

What is going on? There is broad consensus among investors that US boards are more entrenched and less attuned to shareholders than those in Europe, where countries such as the UK have had powerful codes of conduct since the 1990s. But getting companies to accept higher standards is proving tricky.

The trouble is, investors disagree among themselves on many of the finer points of governance that have become settled best practice elsewhere. Given a large and heterogeneous shareholder base with diverse investment objectives and time horizons, directors feel free to ignore many of the entreaties they receive.

This annoys the hell out of shareholders but, frankly, boards are pretty grumpy too about being confronted with so many competing governance demands.

The near-simultaneous arrival of different codes is therefore unhelpful, and it shows how getting investors on the same page is difficult. Capital Group signed up to Commonsense but not Corporate Governance Principles; for Wellington Management, it was the other way round.

The common denominator is low. “It is a fundamental right of shareholders to elect directors whom they believe are best suited to represent their interests and the long-term interests of the company,” begins Corporate Governance Principles. That is how Commonsense starts, too: “All directors must have high integrity and the appropriate competence to represent the interests of all shareholders in achieving the long-term success of their company.”

Both codes demand a diverse mix of skills from directors, delegation of work to specifically qualified board committees, and processes to evaluate and refresh boards. The codes also agree that companies can choose to combine the roles of chairman and chief executive, but both explicitly say some members of their investor coalitions disagree.

From there, things diverge. Signatories to Commonsense agreed a range of rules on non-executive and executive pay, including a demand for tough clawback provisions, which are barely touched on in Corporate Governance Principles. The latter comes out in favour of proxy access and demands time limits on dual-class share structures, where the previous coalition had fudged those issues.

Missing in all this exhortation is any external enforcement mechanism. The 1992 Cadbury code in the UK, while ostensibly voluntary, had the backing of the London Stock Exchange, which insisted every company “comply or explain” why it would not.

In the US, influence is much more diffuse. Stock exchanges compete for listings and have no interest in imposing burdens that might lose them business. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator, is happy with a variety of governance arrangements as long as there is transparency. And the laws of Delaware, where most US companies choose to incorporate, bless a whole range of practices that can be viewed as anti-shareholder.

ISS and Glass Lewis, the proxy advisory services, are rare examples of bodies with teeth. They have ratcheted up pressure on poor governance practices, reflecting the impatience of the investors they survey each year before formulating their voting policies. They now advise against the re-election of directors at companies that defy shareholders’ wishes. But while proxy adviser recommendations influence many midsize investors, the largest institutions do not necessarily follow their lead. And companies are pushing back heavily against their influence, even to the extent of trying to get legislation passed to curb them.

There is another aspect Commonsense and Corporate Governance Principles have in common: they both demand things of shareholders, too. Investors should be engaged and put real resources into deciding how to approach governance questions at individual companies, they say, rather than simply box-checking or outsourcing unthinkingly to the likes of ISS.

While that may sound benign, the consequence is to undermine collective action and weaken proxy advisers instead of harnessing them as potent tools for improving governance.

It may seem nice to have a choice of buses. It is just not clear that either will take anyone where they want to go.

Stephen Foley is the FT’s US investment correspondent