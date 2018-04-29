The first grenade lobbed in the brewing trade war between the US and China looks as though it may go off with more of a whimper than a bang.

President Donald Trump’s decision in March to impose heavy tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium has triggered a protectionist tit-for-tat between the world’s two biggest economies, with threats of duties on goods ranging from soyabeans and surgical instruments to cars and cotton.

But Washington has since signalled it is prepared to narrow the scope of its offensive against the two metals that symbolise the dispute — at least for some countries. This means that steelmakers in many regions, who had feared being caught in the crossfire of trade hostilities, could emerge relatively unscathed, say analysts.

Even so, the unexploded ordnance could yet detonate on Tuesday with the expiry of temporary exemptions granted to selected allies.

Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil and the EU all have until then to negotiate alternative arrangements to the tariffs, pegged at 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium, that address what the White House sees as a threat to its national security from excessive imports.

With the clock ticking down on the deadline, there are hopes for extensions if bilateral deals are not reached by then.

“What was first presented as a broad-based tariff applied to all US steel imports has morphed into a far more nuanced policy that will be developed over the coming weeks and months, through bilateral negotiations with key trading partners,” says Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies.

Favourable final settlements would come as a relief in parts of the global steel industry, which is just getting back on its feet following a period of turmoil caused by oversupply. Companies including ArcelorMittal, Posco of South Korea and Tata Steel’s UK arm suffered steep losses after prices for the metal crashed in 2015.

The prospect of a blanket tariff initially caused alarm in some quarters of the steel sector, with warnings of potential harm not only to overseas exporters but also from shipments originally destined for US shores flooding other markets.

Yet since the nations granted a reprieve were collectively responsible for almost two-thirds of the 34.5m tonnes of steel imported by the US last year, those risks now appear lower. Australia had claimed it has obtained a permanent exemption, while Japan and Turkey have also made requests.

“Other than China and Russia, it is extremely difficult to predict which exporters are subject to the tariff in the long run,” wrote Anthony J LaPlaca of the law firm Seyfarth Shaw.

A possible model for the other countries is a deal that South Korea has already struck with the US. In place of tariffs, the Asian nation will cap its US-bound exports at 70 per cent of the average levels over the past three years. If a similar quota system is applied widely, US imports could fall 10 per cent to 23 per cent on 2017 levels, according to estimates by Jefferies.

Companies can also apply for exemptions on specific kinds of metal products they import and dozens have done so far.

Washington’s softened position might at face value appear a raw deal for its home steel industry, which sees itself as a victim of unfair trade practices and has long pushed for protection. But observers say this approach could in fact prove beneficial to both domestic mills, by restricting supply, as well as the favoured exporters, for whom increased selling prices in the US could offset any reduced volumes.

“It’s definitely a win for the domestic mills and a win for the exempted countries as there should be less steel [exported to the US] but at a higher price,” says John Foster, managing director of Partners in Steel International, a steel marketing and consulting services company.

In addition, US steelmakers are already benefiting from dozens of trade tariffs levied on specific kinds of steel deemed to be dumped or illegally subsidised.

Whether this augurs well for consumers of steel in a country that relies on imports of the metal to satisfy demand is a different question.

In a possible sign that buyers anticipate the market will tighten, US benchmark steel prices have gained more than 30 per cent so far this year to touch the highest level since 2011, according to data provider CRU.

Among the potential winners are producers of “oil country tubular goods”: drill pipes, casing and tubings used in energy extraction. The US imports more than half its annual usage of this category of product, for which demand is increasing as the oil price recovery takes hold.

Quotas on South Korea — which is the biggest source — could prove a boon for suppliers such as US Steel as well as France’s Vallourec and Luxembourg-based Tenaris, which both have production stateside.

For Europe’s steelmakers more broadly, the extent of any fallout will depend in part on an investigation by Brussels that could lead to EU “safeguard” tariffs on foreign steel. Such measures are permitted under World Trade Organization rules if a domestic industry is threatened by a surge in imports.

Mr Trump will also have to consider requests for leniency from some domestic steel mills that source their basic material from overseas, amid warnings of job cuts and possibly even closures.

Most imports to the US come in the form of finished steel, but about one-fifth are 30-tonne slabs — basic steel products — from Brazil, Russia, Mexico and Japan that are processed into products then sold to carmakers, construction companies and other customers.

Among those affected is NLMK USA, a Russian-owned producer that employs more than 1,000 people in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

It has said that a 25 per cent tariff on imports of slab from its Russian plants has put at risk a $670m investment over the next five years.

One country unlikely to receive any succour is China, responsible for almost half the world’s annual steel production.

Yet, while it has been accused of dumping on to international markets, it directly exports just a tiny fraction of its output to the US. The irony is that steelmakers in China, one of President Trump’s main targets, may emerge relatively unscathed too.