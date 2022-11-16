A landmark tech regulation law goes into effect in Europe, Russia targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure in an air raid, and the Japanese Yen is rebounding from 32-year lows.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Yen rebounds from 32-year lows on hopes for slower Fed rate rises

Elon Musk’s Twitter on ‘collision course’ with EU regulators

Military briefing: what’s next after Kherson

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com