The risks of private capital
Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point calls for the break-up of Royal Dutch Shell
Activist hedge fund Third Point is pressuring Royal Dutch Shell to break itself up, and Israel’s coalition government is trying to find its footing in a post-Netanyahu era. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains what makes him wary of private markets.
Activist fund Third Point calls for break-up of Shell - with Derek Brower
Israel breaks out of its global isolation
Moody’s warns of ‘systemic risks’ in private credit industry
The dangerous private capital party - with Robin Wigglesworth
