Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point calls for the break-up of Royal Dutch Shell

https://www.ft.com/content/c0ee2974-0e6d-43b4-ae05-6c4be9aea94f


Activist hedge fund Third Point is pressuring Royal Dutch Shell to break itself up, and Israel’s coalition government is trying to find its footing in a post-Netanyahu era. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains what makes him wary of private markets. 


The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


