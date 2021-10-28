Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/c0ee2974-0e6d-43b4-ae05-6c4be9aea94f





Activist hedge fund Third Point is pressuring Royal Dutch Shell to break itself up, and Israel’s coalition government is trying to find its footing in a post-Netanyahu era. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains what makes him wary of private markets.





Activist fund Third Point calls for break-up of Shell - with Derek Brower

https://www.ft.com/content/b4fc6926-e991-43ca-9ac8-3b1478c23dd5





Israel breaks out of its global isolation

https://www.ft.com/content/a67207a6-e2ec-41f3-a29d-f28d202468aa





Moody’s warns of ‘systemic risks’ in private credit industry

https://www.ft.com/content/862d0efb-09e5-4d92-b8aa-7856a59adb20





The dangerous private capital party - with Robin Wigglesworth

https://www.ft.com/content/0db2f539-8860-461b-9435-35e971581629





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.