Oyo Hotels, the Indian hospitality start-up backed by SoftBank, will slash its workforce in China as problems with its business model are compounded by the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The company will fire about half of its 6,000 full-time staff in China, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Oyo has partnered with 19,000 Chinese hotels since 2017, becoming the biggest hotel chain in the country.

Oyo, which was valued at $10bn in its most recent fundraising, said the lay-offs were part of a “global restructuring plan” announced in January. SoftBank, the Japanese group led by Masayoshi Son, owns almost half of Oyo.

The company signs up independent budget hotels, rebrands them and promotes them on its online platform. It has expanded to become one of the world’s five largest hotel chains by rooms since it was founded by Indian entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal in 2013.

The lay-offs in China come after Oyo said its net losses jumped to $335m in the 12 months to the end of March 2019, with three quarters of those losses coming from markets outside India, chiefly China.

Oyo’s business model ran into trouble in China, a more mature hotel market than India’s, where staff said a focus on signing up new hotels led to low occupancy rates and hundreds of hotel owners threatened legal action over unpaid fees.

China’s coronavirus crisis has led hotel occupancy rates to plummet. About eight in every 10 hotel rooms in China fell vacant during January’s lunar new year holiday, usually a peak travel period, according to US analytics firm STR.

The majority of a further 4,000 part-time staff employed by Oyo in China in call centres and client hotels are currently suspended amid the coronavirus crisis because many of its hotels are closed, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Oyo previously said that it saw China as a key international market. “Our vision is to become a leading hotel chain in China,” Mr Agarwal told the Financial Times late last year. But the company said last month it was halting plans to expand into new markets.