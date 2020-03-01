Britain’s plan for a new sovereign satellite navigation system — pushed by the government as a symbol of post-Brexit independence — has been delayed for at least six months amid disagreements about the scope and costs of the multibillion pound space project.

A feasibility study for the programme was launched in 2018 after the UK was shut out of the EU’s £10bn Galileo programme because of Brexit. That study was due to be published this month, sketching out the shape of the project and paving the way for work to begin.

However, several industry and official sources say the project has now been put on hold amid wrangling between ministers and officials over what the final system should look like.

Until now industry and the UK Space Agency have been working closely only with the Ministry of Defence on a potential design that would be similar to the EU’s Galileo. The EU system aims to have 24 satellites in medium earth orbit to provide both an openly available navigation service as well as a highly encrypted positioning platform designed for public service authorities or the military.

However, the costs of such a system are now expected to run to £5bn, substantially higher than the initial expectations of £3bn-£4bn when the programme was launched.

Now a Cabinet Office review across ministries has questioned whether a full global system is necessary, according to several industry sources with knowledge of the subject.

“The problem is that this programme was launched in the political environment of Brexit, but there has been no discussion among stakeholders about what the requirement is,” said a space industry executive with knowledge of the situation. “We are having a pause.”

One alternative is a slimmer and less costly version that would use openly available signals from US or European satellites to deliver the positioning, while a smaller subset of British satellites would refine and encrypt the data.

In the meantime, work on the feasibility study has come to a standstill. “In recent months there has been delay after delay,” said one industry figure. “It seems the UK lacks the expertise to judge the industry proposals so everything is taking much longer.”

The hold-up has dismayed many in the industry, which has already been locked out of EU space projects as a result of Brexit. Britain has set a target to snare 10 per cent of the commercial space market — covering a range of commercial applications from broadcast satellites to earth observations — by 2030, which will be difficult to meet without access to EU space programmes.

However, some suggested that the pause offered an opportunity to do something radically different from Galileo, given the advances in technology since the system was designed nearly two decades ago.

“This is an opportunity to do something that goes well beyond Galileo,” said Stuart Martin, chief executive of the Satellite Applications Catapult and a member of the UK Space Council. “If we do this it will give us an immediate export opportunity and we would be adding to the systems already there.”