Investors quiz Snap executives as roadshow rolls into New York

Evan Spiegel and other top executives at Snap, the owner of messaging app Snapchat, on Tuesday pitched the company to hundreds of investors in New York and faced questions about user growth, costs and the development of the platform.

The ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental in midtown Manhattan was the second stop on a roadshow for the company’s listing, after it kicked off its marketing blitz in London on Monday.

Snap last week put its proposed market capitalisation in a range of $16.2bn to $18.5bn, excluding shares issued to employees. People familiar with the deal had previously indicated that the group was aiming for a valuation of as much as $25bn.

The initial public offering is still expected to be one of the largest tech listings in years and is eagerly awaited as a barometer of investor appetite for “unicorns” — tech companies that have achieved valuations of $1bn or more before tapping public markets. Tech IPOs have been scant in recent years as companies have been able to raise large sums and achieve attractive valuations privately.

The New York roadshow, which lasted about an hour, included a pre-recorded presentation with chief executive Mr Spiegel and other officials describing the company, and a question-and-answer session with Mr Spiegel and chief strategy officer Imran Khan, a former banker at Credit Suisse who worked on deals including Alibaba’s $25bn listing.

Investors who attended the New York event described Mr Spiegel, 26, as professional and well rehearsed.

However, company representatives faced no questions on one of the most controversial aspects of the IPO — shares sold in the transaction will have no voting rights, leaving all power over big decisions and appointments to co-founders Mr Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, chief technology officer. Some investors have said this will keep them out of the deal.

Snap has faced other investor concerns including how it will compete with Facebook-owned Instagram and about the seriousness of a slowdown in user growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Snap, which lost $515m in 2016 as costs rose, attributed the slowing user growth to issues with the application on Android phones, but it came in the first full quarter after Instagram copied Snapchat’s “Stories” feature. Another Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, announced on Monday that it too was launching a stories feature, while the main Facebook app is testing it in Ireland.

Lawrence Haverty, associate portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, was struck by how many people attended the New York roadshow.

“It was standing room only with people doing everything but hanging out the windows,” he said.

He declined to comment on whether he would buy shares in the IPO, but was concerned about valuation given the company’s losses and the size of Snap’s business opportunity.

“Somewhere here there is a wall that is closer than the optimists think,” he said. “I don’t know if that wall is in the demographics or the ad dollars. Their principal competitors [for ad dollars] are Facebook and Google who are very good at what they are doing.”

The majority of Snap’s users are 18-34 year olds. Snap argues in its roadshow video this is a market that advertisers are keen to reach because users in this age group watch TV much less than others.

Fred Baccanello, an investment manager at Dominion Asset Management who attended the London roadshow, said it was a “strong presentation” but he was worried about future growth and profitability.

“We did not get any indications or impressions of when the company will look to be profitable. What we were told was an investment plan,” he said.

The roadshow continues to Boston and San Francisco with shares expected to be priced on March 1.

Additional reporting by Hannah Kuchler in San Francisco