FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival 2019

Interview with Roger Scruton, Sydney Padua's steampunk biography, crime for a calm mind and festival highlights
Could AI replace human writers

As algorithms master the craft of generating stories, what are the implications for humanity?

Roger Scruton: conservatism is best for the environment

Farming, consumption and the love of home with the pro-Brexit philosopher

Oxford’s thriving poetry scene

The city enjoys a long and rich tradition of verse that is also experiencing a modern-day revival

The steampunk story of Ada Lovelace — 19th-century coder

Sydney Padua’s graphic novel on Lovelace’s work with Charles Babbage establishes a heroine for our times

Seven reasons why crime novels are the perfect analgesic

When the chips are down nothing beats reading about tired police officers drinking bad coffee