FT Series FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival 2019 Interview with Roger Scruton, Sydney Padua’s steampunk biography, crime for a calm mind and festival highlights Could AI replace human writers As algorithms master the craft of generating stories, what are the implications for humanity? Friday, 22 March, 2019 Roger Scruton: conservatism is best for the environment Farming, consumption and the love of home with the pro-Brexit philosopher Friday, 22 March, 2019 Oxford’s thriving poetry scene The city enjoys a long and rich tradition of verse that is also experiencing a modern-day revival Friday, 22 March, 2019 The steampunk story of Ada Lovelace — 19th-century coder Sydney Padua’s graphic novel on Lovelace’s work with Charles Babbage establishes a heroine for our times Friday, 22 March, 2019 Seven reasons why crime novels are the perfect analgesic When the chips are down nothing beats reading about tired police officers drinking bad coffee Friday, 22 March, 2019