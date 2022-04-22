Cool pastels hit the soft spot this spring
Michael Kors Collection mohair silk jumper and wool gabardine trousers, both POA. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello metal and glass necklace, £485
Dior cotton jumper, £1,100, and wool twill trousers, £720
Fendi linen blazer, £1,590, cotton shirt, £490, and linen shorts, £460
Prada jacquard terry hoodie, £1,500
Louis Vuitton printed cotton/silk-mix jacket, £2,860. MSGM knitted tank top, £160. Gucci techno twill trousers, £775
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool turtleneck, £590. Prada wool shorts, £1,350
Dunhill silk shell hooded jacket, £975, and silk trousers, £475. Craig Green cotton vest, £380
Model, Michael Chima at Next. Casting, Sara Booth at Ben Grimes. Hair, Yumi Nakada Dingle at Management Artists using Leonor Greyl. Make-up, Bari Khalique using Chanel. Set design, Josh Stovell at Saint Luke. Photographer’s assistants, Ivano Pagnussat, Charlotte Ellis and Rob Palmer. Fashion assistant, Ady Huq. Hair assistant, Yuri Kato. Set design assistant, Rufus Wilkinson. Production, Kit Pak Poy at ArtWorld
