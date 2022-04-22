Photography by Marc Hibbert. Styling by Evens JP Mornay. Model, Michael Chima

Michael Kors Collection mohair silk jumper and wool gabardine trousers, both POA. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello metal and glass necklace, £485
© Marc Hibbert

Dior cotton jumper, £1,100, and wool twill trousers, £720
© Marc Hibbert

Fendi linen blazer, £1,590, cotton shirt, £490, and linen shorts, £460 
© Marc Hibbert

Prada jacquard terry hoodie, £1,500
© Marc Hibbert

Louis Vuitton printed cotton/silk-mix jacket, £2,860. MSGM knitted tank top, £160. Gucci techno twill trousers, £775
© Marc Hibbert

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool turtleneck, £590. Prada wool shorts, £1,350
© Marc Hibbert

Dunhill silk shell hooded jacket, £975, and silk trousers, £475. Craig Green cotton vest, £380
© Marc Hibbert

Model, Michael Chima at Next. Casting, Sara Booth at Ben Grimes. Hair, Yumi Nakada Dingle at Management Artists using Leonor Greyl. Make-up, Bari Khalique using Chanel. Set design, Josh Stovell at Saint Luke. Photographer’s assistants, Ivano Pagnussat, Charlotte Ellis and Rob Palmer. Fashion assistant, Ady Huq. Hair assistant, Yuri Kato. Set design assistant, Rufus Wilkinson. Production, Kit Pak Poy at ArtWorld

