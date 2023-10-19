Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

House, Near North Side, $7.85mn

Where In the Near North Side neighbourhood, just over 2 miles from Downtown Chicago.

What Dating from 1894, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has 9,700 sq ft of living space across five storeys. It features a limestone facade in the Beaux Arts style, parquet floors, 12ft ceilings and French doors leading to terraces.

Why It has an expansive rooftop terrace with a built-in barbecue, outdoor fireplace and city views. A small kitchen on the same floor allows for easy outdoor entertaining.

Who Luxury Portfolio International/Christie’s Internatonal Real Estate

House, Lincoln Park, $27.9mn

Where On North Burling Street in the Lincoln Park neighbourhood, within walking distance of the park and Lake Michigan’s North Avenue Beach.

What A six-bedroom mansion with 25,000 sq ft of interior living space including a library, games room, media room, music room, 5,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, terraces and an imposing bronze and gold staircase.

Why The landscaped gardens include an arbour, a pavilion, fountains and a reflection pool.

Who Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty

Estate, Lake Bluff, $22.9mn

Where In the town of Lake Bluff the northern Chicago suburbs. Typically, it’s about an hour’s drive to the centre of the city and a 35-minute drive to O’Hare international airport.

What A 30-acre lakefront property with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an outdoor pool with views of the lake, a tennis court, formal and informal gardens, polo fields and equestrian stables.

Why Great for boating, the estate has 700ft of private beach access on Lake Michigan.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate

House, Ukrainian Village, $1.45mn

Where On West Walton Street in Ukrainian Village, a historic neighbourhood in Chicago’s West Town. It typically takes 30 minutes to one hour to drive to O’Hare international airport, depending on traffic.

What A 1,010 sq ft, five-bedroom, three-bathroom red-brick home with a fenced garden. Highlights include a walk-in pantry, a built-in dry bar with wine refrigerator, a two-car garage with electric car charger and a wall-to-wall sliding glass door that leads to the garden.

Why A worker’s cottage built in 1895, the property was fully renovated earlier this year. Historic features such as the awning have been restored.

Who Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty

House, Lincoln Park, $4.6mn

Where On N Lincoln Park West, right next to the park and about 20 minutes by foot from the shore of Lake Michigan.

What A four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with more than 4,500 sq ft of living space, high ceilings, large windows, a two-car garage, and east-facing terraces.

Why The views: the property looks out over the park and also takes in the skyline of downtown Chicago.

Who Luxury Portfolio International/Christie’s International Real Estate

