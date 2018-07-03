Britain’s accounting watchdog has launched an investigation into big four auditor KPMG’s work for Conviviality, the British drinks supplier that collapsed into administration three months ago.

The Financial Reporting Council, which has launched a flurry of investigations after it was criticised by a parliamentary committee earlier this year for being “useless” and “toothless”, will scrutinise KPMG’s audit of Conviviality for the year to April 2017.

The FRC said it was also investigating an unnamed member of the accountants’ professional body the ICAEW over the “preparation and approval of Conviviality’s financial statements and other financial information.”

Conviviality, which former senior Waitrose executive Diana Hunter rapidly transformed rapidly from an off-licence owner into a major supplier of alcohol to restaurants and bars, collapsed in April after several profit warnings and the unsettling admission it had failed to spot a looming tax bill.

The FRC’s probe into the auditing of Conviviality has been announced just days after it revealed it was investigating big four accountant Deloitte’s audits of SIG, a listed building company that admitted to accounting irregularities last year.

This comes after a parliamentary committee investigating the collapse of public sector outsourcer Carillion issued a sharp rebuke to the FRC, calling it “useless” and “toothless” and the government commissioned Legal & General chairman John Kingman to assess its competence and conflicts of interest.

Against this backdrop, the accounts watchdog has stepped up the pace of its work. Last month it criticised KPMG for what it called an “unacceptable deterioration” in its audit work and fined the accountancy group £3.2m over its audit of scandal-hit insurance technology company Quindell.

This followed a record £6.5m fine for KPMG’s big four rival PwC for its audit of failed department store group BHS.

On Tuesday, the FRC gave scant detail of the reasons for its investigation into KPMG’s work on Conviviality, simply saying that the work would be conducted under its “audit enforcement procedure”, which allows it to punish wrongdoing in the audits of listed companies and Lloyds Syndicates.