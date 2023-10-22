© AFP/Getty Images
US consumers cut back on credit cards as repayment charges hit record high

  • How did credit card spending change in September compared to previous periods?

  • What is the change in average interest rate on credit card balances for this August compared to one year ago?

  • How does the current average annual interest rate compare to the average rate 2013-2015? 

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

