Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Personal Finance

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

US consumers cut back on credit cards as repayment charges hit record high

How did credit card spending change in September compared to previous periods?

What is the change in average interest rate on credit card balances for this August compared to one year ago?

How does the current average annual interest rate compare to the average rate 2013-2015?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox